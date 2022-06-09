There In Spirit! Britney Spears' Sons Will Not Be Attending Wedding To Sam Asghari
Britney Spears will be missing two very important men in her life at her imminent wedding to Sam Asghari, her sons Sean Preston,16,and Jayden James, 15.
According to TMZ, her children will not be attending the intimate ceremony that will supposedly take place on Thursday, June 9.
"Although the boys will not be in attendance, Kevin and the boys are happy for Britney and wish her and Sam all the best going forward," a source told the outlet of her sons with former husband Kevin Federline.
PRENUP PROBLEMS? BRITNEY SPEARS & FIANCE SAM ASGHARI HASHING OUT MONEY WOES BEFORE WEDDING, SPILLS SOURCE
As OK! previously reported, the chart topping superstar and the hunky actor are set to tie the knot later today outside Spears' Los Angeles estate.
The romantic ceremony will reportedly be a small gathering with only 50 to 100 guests in attendance. While her brother Bryan is said to be on the guest list, her mother Lynn, father Jamie and sister Jamie Lynn did not make the cut.
Despite being extremely active on Instagram, the pop princess has not given any details about the big event. However, Spears did share a video of herself drinking champagne in the backseat of a Rolls Royce while showing off her fresh manicure. "I'm really excited. There's stars on the ceiling," she gushed about her fabulous set of wheels. "... And I feel very sophisticated with all the jewels on my nails."
OOPS, SHE DID IT AGAIN! BRITNEY SPEARS PUZZLES FANS WITH BIZARRE INSTAGRAM VIDEOS
The "Toxic" vocalist, who met her husband-to-be in 2016 on the set of one of her music videos, has been busy with planning the intimate gathering for months. "Britney started planning and dreaming about her wedding shortly after she got engaged in November. She has enjoyed the planning, but also felt stressed about it," a source explained.
"It's a huge deal to her that she is finally able to get married. She wants it to be perfect. She is so excited that she feels overwhelmed. She is very emotional," the insider detailed.
"Sam has been around for the worst time in her life. He has been her rock. She is beyond grateful for his love," the insider continued to dish. "She truly feels she would still be in the conservatorship if it wasn't for him. She can't wait to marry him."