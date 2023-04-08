Happily Ever After! Britney Spears & Sam Asghari's Cutest Moments: Photos

Despite all of the drama and sadness in Spears' life, the actor has been able to fully back his leading lady in whatever she does. "I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half, and will continue to support her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves," Asghari expressed in an interview before they got engaged. "I am thankful for all of the love and support she is receiving from her fans all over the world, and I am looking forward to a normal, amazing future together."

Before the "Toxic" singer, 41, was released from her conservatorship in 2021, the 29-year-old revealed how inspired he was by his partner's strength. "She motivates me more than anyone," he revealed about Spears in 2018.