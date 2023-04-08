Happily Ever After! Britney Spears & Sam Asghari's Cutest Moments: Photos
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari never shy away from showing off their love to the world!
The newlyweds, who married in June 2022, first met during a music video shoot for the chart-topping star's 2016 song "Slumber Party," and they've been going strong ever since.
Despite all of the drama and sadness in Spears' life, the actor has been able to fully back his leading lady in whatever she does. "I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half, and will continue to support her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves," Asghari expressed in an interview before they got engaged. "I am thankful for all of the love and support she is receiving from her fans all over the world, and I am looking forward to a normal, amazing future together."
Before the "Toxic" singer, 41, was released from her conservatorship in 2021, the 29-year-old revealed how inspired he was by his partner's strength. "She motivates me more than anyone," he revealed about Spears in 2018.
"It's crazy how I can be humbled by a person like her. If I could be that humble when I'm that high in life, that would be the best thing," Asghari noted. "I grew up with three sisters, and my personality is just to be a supportive person for my family and she's family. I'm always going to support her. She is another blessing that happened to me."
Scroll through the gallery to see the pair's cutest moments together.
Wedded bliss! Spears and Asghari shared a kiss ahead of their wedding ceremony on June 9, 2022.
The hunky model wrapped his arms around the pop princess during one of their many tropical getaways together.
Spears and Asghari looked like the picture perfect couple while taking in a sunset during a scenic vacation.
The power couple posed in front of a splattered mirror ahead of a romantic date night.
Spears and Asghari cuddled up while taking in the spectacular views of Los Angeles.
People conducted the interview with Asghari in 2021.
Men's Health conducted the interview with Asghari in 2018.