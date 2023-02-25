Britney Spears Gushes Over Husband Sam Asghari After Slamming 'Constant Lies' About Her Health

The mother-of-two was left frustrated after the incident, noting that the fans "went a little too far and [her] privacy was invaded."

"This felt like I was being gaslit and bullied once the incident made it to the news and being portrayed once again in a poor and unfair light by the media," she added.

This is not the first time Spears has felt the media has given her a bad rap. Just yesterday, the dance-pop musician uploaded a clip from The Andy Griffith Show discussing how newspapers put out negative stories regardless of whether they are true, in hopes of upping sales.