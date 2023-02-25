Britney Spears Gushes Over Husband Sam Asghari After Slamming 'Constant Lies' About Her Health
Britney Spears revealed the truth about her and hubby Sam Asghari’s height difference in an adorable, candid snapshot.
On Friday, February 24, Spears took to Instagram to share two mirror selfies of herself and Asghari. The pair appeared to be at home with the pop star barefoot in a light pink mini dress and the personal trainer in a hoodie, shorts and sneakers.
“The pics I’ve taken while out with Hesam I’ve always looked just as tall or taller with him … so this pic was pretty interesting !!! He’s like two heads bigger than me 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤧 !!! If you swipe you will see what me and my assistant do in rain storms … 80’s nerd music 🎶 !!! Don’t be jealous of my skills 😒😒😒😂😂😂 !!!” the “Toxic” singer captioned the snaps.
The star also added a video of herself dancing while “I’m So Excited” by The Pointer Sisters played in the background.
This comes as fans continue to be very concerned for Spears' wellbeing lately. As OK! previously reported, an insider revealed she is "abusing caffeine, Adderall and anything she can get her hands on." They also mentioned people close to the early 2000’s icon have planned an intervention.
The Grammy Award winner’s supporters grew so worried that they recently contacted the police, begging for them to do a welfare check after her Instagram account was temporarily deactivated.
- Britney Spears FURIOUS Over 'Extremely Disturbing' & 'Constant Lies' About Her Well-Being
- Iggy Azalea Recalls Britney Spears Being 'So Limited' With Her Time Under Conservatorship: 'She's More Creative Than People Give Her Credit For'
- Pink Shuts Down Rumors She Used To Pick On Fellow Pop Star Britney Spears: 'I'm Very Protective Of Her'
The mother-of-two was left frustrated after the incident, noting that the fans "went a little too far and [her] privacy was invaded."
"This felt like I was being gaslit and bullied once the incident made it to the news and being portrayed once again in a poor and unfair light by the media," she added.
This is not the first time Spears has felt the media has given her a bad rap. Just yesterday, the dance-pop musician uploaded a clip from The Andy Griffith Show discussing how newspapers put out negative stories regardless of whether they are true, in hopes of upping sales.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“The constant lies from the media and TMZ have felt like borderline harassment ... it’s extremely disturbing,” she wrote at the time. "Also, the way the news has always spread lies about me is incredibly heartbreaking !!!"
"I meditate over hope and excitement for my future !!! I have transformed my whole life with the elimination of my conservatorship and I deserve respect !!!" she continued. "It’s almost embarrassing commenting on this because of how completely outrageous what’s being said is !!! It’s my right to protect myself from the cruelty of the outside world !!!"