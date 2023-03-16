Britney Spears Recalls Being 'So Happy' With Hubby Sam Asghari In Mexico As Fans Continue To Worry About Her Well-Being
Britney Spears reminisced on her loved-up trip to Mexico with husband Sam Asghari.
On Tuesday, March 14, Spears uploaded a video showing off her 2022 trip. It showcased Asghari lifting her up while the pair danced around to a traditional mariachi band. Spears was wearing her hair in a messy bun, with a long white crew neck sweatshirt, while Asghari was shown in a black T-shirt and white shorts.
The pair were captured on a beach lit by bonfires, while the band surrounded them; the couple was also joined by a friend that Spears busted a move with.
“Throwback to Mexico 🇲🇽 … before I got married … so happy and silly here 😜🤷🏼♀️😌 !!!” the pop star captioned her post.
The “Oops!...I Did It Again” singer uploaded her lovey-dovey video following recent social media content that has left fans worried for her well-being.
As OK! previously reported, on Thursday, March 9, the 41-year-old shared a clip to Instagram where Spears appeared injured.
"Different edit of 'The Hook Up' 🌷🤷🏼♀️🤷🏼♀️🤷🏼♀️ !!!" she captioned the footage of herself getting down to her hit song.
The mother-of-two showed off a sparkly strapless garment and what looked to be a bloody eyeball. Fans voiced their concern for the 2000’s icon on Twitter because Spears' Instagram comments are disabled.
"Wonder what happened to Britney's eye," a user tweeted, while another said, "So I think we all need to worry about Britney Spears again… she’s losing it on Instagram."
"Am I the only one that still think @britneyspears still need some help because what was this in her last post? I’m just cringing," another user added with a screenshot of the princess of pop’s dancing video.
"I just need to know wtf is going on with Britney Spears before I die, cause I know it’s gotta be something WILD,” a fourth user said.
Supporters have been worried for the star since the news about her horrible 13-year conservatorship came to an end in 2021. However, the Grammy winner adamantly denied she is in any danger.
On February 23, Spears shared a message after fans called the police, begging for a wellness check on her home.
"The constant lies from the media and TMZ have felt like borderline harassment," she wrote.
"It’s extremely disturbing, due to the fact of how incredibly important it is at this time in my life to be supported and respected!!!” the blonde beauty continued, while adding, “I have transformed my whole life with the elimination of my conservatorship and I deserve respect!!!"