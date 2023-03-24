OK Magazine
Sam Asghari Wants To Star In Rom-Com With Wife Britney Spears As He Declares Conservatorship 'Should've Never Happened'

britney sam ig pp
Source: @samasghari/instagram
By:

Mar. 24 2023, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

Now that Sam Asghari is making his way into the acting world, he is hoping he can star alongside his wife, Britney Spears, one day — especially now that her conservatorship is over.

When asked if the duo, who got married in 2022, would be on the screen together, he replied, "I hope so, I hope so, I think she's a great actress. I hope one day, that'll be a dream come true."

The personal trainer, 29, admitted he's "waiting for the right script" to come along.

"Maybe I'll write the script," he added. "Maybe it's an action film. She's very athletic, so maybe, you know, she's able to jump up and kick a few people and do a bunch of stunts. She'd be really good at that."

britney sam ig
Source: @samasghari/instagram
Though the pop star, 41, has been posting some questionable videos and content on social media, the model declared she's "doing great."

Asghari declared that the "Toxic" songstress, who was freed from her conservatorship in November 2021, should never been on it in the first place.

"The conservatorship was a total bulls*** move," he said. "It should've never happened. It should be illegal to put anybody under the conservatorship and that was the worst thing that has ever happened in this country. This is the country of freedom. And that should never have happened, especially to her."

As OK! previously reported, the Crossroads alum gushed about her hubby on Tuesday, March 14.

In the video, Spears showed Asghari lifting her up as they danced around a traditional mariachi band during a getaway.

“Throwback to Mexico 🇲🇽 … before I got married … so happy and silly here 😜🤷🏼‍♀️😌 !!!” Spears captioned her post.

britney sam ig
Source: @samasghari/instagram
One month prior, the A-lister gave a sweet shout-out to her man.

“The pics I’ve taken while out with Hesam I’ve always looked just as tall or taller with him … so this pic was pretty interesting !!! He’s like two heads bigger than me 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤧 !!! If you swipe you will see what me and my assistant do in rain storms … 80’s nerd music 🎶 !!! Don’t be jealous of my skills 😒😒😒😂😂😂 !!!” she exclaimed.

TMZ spoke with Asghari.

