Britney Spears Wears See-Through White Dress After Reuniting With Her Sons: Photos

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Britney Spears is making a fashion statement once again after recently enjoying some quality time with her two sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James Federline. The pop star showed off her latest look in a new Instagram video, wearing a fitted white off-the-shoulder mini dress with long sleeves. She paired the outfit with bright red knee-high boots, matching gloves, oversized reflective sunglasses and a tall black hat.

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Source: @BRITNEYSPEARS/INSTAGRAM Britney Spears showed off a bold new look featuring a sheer white mini dress, bright red boots, matching gloves and oversized sunglasses.

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In the clip, Britney posed in front of a dark wardrobe before adding a black jacket with a fur-trimmed collar. The white dress appeared slightly sheer under the lighting, while her red accessories added a dramatic pop of color to the outfit. “Secret gardens in Italy, here I come !!!” Britney wrote in the caption, adding three purple smiling-devil emojis. The “Sometimes” singer's latest post comes as she continues to share glimpses of her personal life with fans on social media.

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Britney Enjoyed a Family Day at Dollywood

Source: @BRITNEYSPEARS/INSTAGRAM The singer's latest fashion post comes shortly after she spent time with her sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James Federline.

On October 7, Britney shared a photo with her sons during their visit to Dollywood, the Tennessee theme park founded by the late country music icon Dolly Parton. "Wow wow!!! I didn’t know this place existed, so incredibly cool and exciting," Britney captioned a photo shared via Instagram on Wednesday, October 7. "But extremely hot and my skirt is too big for me… family outings!!! DOLLYWOOD IS ABSOLUTELY ADORABLE!!! 🌹🌹🌹." In the picture, the “Toxic” hitmaker stood in front of a large Dollywood sign while her sons, whom she shares with ex Kevin Federline, posed beside her in matching white T-shirts. Britney opted for a red-and-white striped top, a denim skirt and white flip-flops for the outing. She finished the look with a face mask and gold aviator sunglasses that covered much of her face. The mom-of-two also shared videos from their day at the amusement park, as she explored the grounds and enjoyed rides with her children.

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Britney Looks Forward to Spending More Time With Family

Source: @BRITNEYSPEARS/INSTAGRAM Britney Spears shared photos and videos from the family's visit to Dollywood in Tennessee.

Britney has also expressed excitement about spending more time with her loved ones this upcoming festive season. "So excited for fall !!! I can't wait to take care of my family this year over the holidays … Crazy kids running everywhere," she wrote. "We all get silly and coo coo because we're just humans here to love and completely trust one another!!!" Although the “Gimme More” songstress didn't share more details about her plans, the message came amid reports that she has been rebuilding her relationship with her sons after a period of estrangement. A source close to Britney told Page Six that Sean and Jayden have played an important role in supporting their mother as she works toward a healthier mindset following her DUI arrest in March. “She’s been spiraling the last couple of years,” the insider stated. “It’s just been really great for them to spend all of this time with their mom,” the insider remarked, adding that they are her “whole world.”

Inside Britney's Relationship With Sean and Jayden

Source: MEGA A source revealed that Britney Spears' relationship with sons has ‘improved’ as they spend more time together.