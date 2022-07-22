MENDING THE CRACKS? HOW HAS BRITNEY SPEARS' RELATIONSHIP WITH TEENAGE SONS CHANGED SINCE MOVING TO EX KEVIN FEDERLINE'S NEIGHBORHOOD?

Things are continuing to look up for the Princess of Pop. She tied the knot with her hunky hubby in June and quickly moved into a lavish home in the same neighborhood as her ex-husband Kevin Federline, and her teenage sons, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15.

"Now that she lives in the same neighborhood as her sons in Calabasas, they are over her house quite often," spilled a source on the surprising move. "They dig their mom’s pool and they like having her so accessible. It means a lot to her, and this was one of the main reasons that she chose this place."

"The boys know that her house is their house, and they each have their own bedroom’s there so that they have their own space and feel at home. Britney wanted them to look at her house the same way that they look at their dad’s place."

