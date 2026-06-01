Britney Spears Slams 'Mean Girls' After DUI Drama and Arrest Video

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Britney Spears is sharing a series of cryptic messages on social media following renewed attention surrounding her recent DUI controversy. On Friday, May 29, the pop icon, 44, appeared to call out critics in an Instagram post.

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Source: @britneyspears/Instagram Britney Spears shared a series of cryptic Instagram posts that appeared to address critics.

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“If you’re one of those mean girls pointing and laughing and looking at your phone in the audience just look up today… River sends you guys a message!!!!!!!!” Spears captioned the upload.

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In another post shared later that day, the singer recorded herself dancing poolside with a scenic body of water visible in the background. “When I moved out of the country for a while I changed my name for some reason and the mean girls stopped laughing!!!!! D--- I miss it there,” she wrote.

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It's unclear who Spears was referring to in her remarks, though the singer continued touching on similar themes in a separate post earlier in the week. In a message shared on Tuesday, May 26, Spears opened up about sensing negativity from others and dealing with unwanted attention.

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Source: MEGA The singer spoke about feeling hurt by negative conversations and expressed hope that people would respect her.

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“When you get that awkward, weird feeling you can actually start to feel perhaps too much chatter is going on behind your back… it actually effects [sic] people… I still send them love but most importantly…” she wrote via Instagram. She continued, “I hope they feel my smile… the media has been a bit much in my opinion and I hope they can respect my unbelievable and miraculous spiritual journey… I’m so excited to embrace my journey and hope they stop showing embarrassing things from my past 🙄🙄🙄 I just bought the most adorable high heeled sandals 👡 for summer (Shopping Cart IconShop sun care to snacks at CVS.com ☀️)… its the little things you know… god bless.”

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Source: MEGA Newly released footage from Britney Spears' March 4 DUI arrest recently surfaced online.

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The posts arrived just days after the unreleased footage from Spears' March 4 DUI arrest surfaced online. As OK! previously reported, nearly three hours of police video from the incident were made public earlier this week.

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A source told a news outlet on Wednesday, May 27, that Spears has been focused on reconnecting with her family while navigating the attention surrounding the arrest footage. According to the insider, she was reportedly "completely mortified" after the videos became public. "Recovery has been a difficult journey," the source shared. "She's been working on rebuilding her relationship with her sons and is leaning on her support system trying to stay positive."

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Spears shares sons Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James, 19, with ex-husband Kevin Federline. In the newly released footage, the blonde beauty was heard making several unusual comments while interacting with police officers during the arrest. "I don't want to get in your car, sir. You can come to my house, I'll make you food and lasagna," she told them, according to the recording. "Whatever you want. I have a pool."

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Source: MEGA A source claimed Britney Spears was embarrassed by the release of the videos and has been working to strengthen her relationship with her two sons.

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At another point in the video, the "Sometimes" hitmaker brought up actress Reese Witherspoon while speaking with officers. "Is this where Reese Witherspoon was arrested?" she asked. "I don't know. I haven't heard anything about that," the officer replied. The singer then responded, "And they said, 'No, we don't care who you are.' They let her go."