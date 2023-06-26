Kevin Federline Fires Back at Claims He's Moving to Hawaii With His 2 Sons to Extend Child Support From Britney Spears
Kevin Federline is clearing the air about why he's really moving to Hawaii with his two sons, Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden James, 16, whom he shares with ex Britney Spears.
“A lot of people say a lot of stupid things,” Federline said in response to claims he's relocating to extend child support from the pop star, 41.
Last month, after it was revealed that the dancer, 45, is moving to the Aloha State, fans claimed he was only doing it so he could extend the number of years Spears has to pay him in child support.
In Hawaii, payments are ordered for children up to the age of 23 if they are enrolled full-time in either an accredited college, university or trade school.
“He’s doing this because the courts can force her to pay child support up to the age of 23 in Hawaii,” one Twitter user wrote, while another said, “Kevin desperately wanting to move to Hawaii is definitely child support related."
“He’s exploiting her for money,” a third person claimed.
As OK! previously reported, the two went back and forth over Federline's decision.
“To her credit, Britney Spears will not interfere with and consents to the relocation,” the pop star's attorney, Mathew Rosengart, wrote in a letter obtained by a news outlet, adding that Sean "will no longer be a minor" in September, while Jayden is also "nearing the age of maturity."
Rosengart was frustrated that Federline called his ex out in the headlines, as he "did not anticipate a dispute" when his lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan, first contacted him in April.
At the time, he told Kaplan they should keep the matter “private for the sake and dignity of all parties involved, including the children.”
- Journalist Doubles Down on Claim Kevin Federline Accused Britney Spears of Using Meth in Hours-Long Interview
- Kevin Federline Debunks Hit-Piece Claiming He's Worried Ex Britney Spears Is Using Meth, Pop Star Fires Back
- 'It's Terrifying': Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Kevin Federline Fears Pop Star Is 'on Meth' After Failed Intervention
“I was particularly concerned because your client previously — and appallingly — violated their privacy, while egregiously violating Britney’s privacy, by releasing a private video of Britney with her children, which was preceded by a tabloid television interview,” Rosengart said, referring to footage of the singer scolding Preston and Jayden, in addition to Federline's chat with ITV.
The "Toxic" songstress is currently estranged from her two sons.
"I just want her to get better mentally. When she gets better I really want to see her again," Jayden James said of his mama. "I love you a lot, I hope for the best for you. Maybe one day we can sit down like this and talk again."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Page Six reported on Federline's response.