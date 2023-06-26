Kevin Federline Fires Back at Claims He's Moving to Hawaii With His 2 Sons to Extend Child Support From Britney Spears

Last month, after it was revealed that the dancer, 45, is moving to the Aloha State, fans claimed he was only doing it so he could extend the number of years Spears has to pay him in child support.

In Hawaii, payments are ordered for children up to the age of 23 if they are enrolled full-time in either an accredited college, university or trade school.

“He’s doing this because the courts can force her to pay child support up to the age of 23 in Hawaii,” one Twitter user wrote, while another said, “Kevin desperately wanting to move to Hawaii is definitely child support related."

“He’s exploiting her for money,” a third person claimed.