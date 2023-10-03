OK Magazine
Kevin Federline Is 'Rooting' for Jamie Lynn Spears to Win 'Dancing With the Stars' Amid Britney Spears Child Support Battle

Source: mega
Oct. 3 2023, Published 7:56 p.m. ET

Jamie Lynn Spears had family cheering her on all the way from Hawaii after her debut on Season 32 of Dancing With the Stars.

Kevin Federline — who shares sons Jayden James, 16, and Sean Preston, 17, with Britney Spears — revealed they'd recently caught up on the popular talent show, telling paparazzi he was "rooting for her, that's for sure."

Source: mega

Kevin Federline revealed he was watching former sister-in-law, Jamie Spears, on 'DWTS'.

Jamie Lynn, who was paired with pro-dancer Alan Bersten, cut a rug on the famed DWTS stage for the first time on Tuesday, September 26.

"It’s been nice. Jamie Lynn’s awesome, and we’re able to just work and not really get distracted," Bersten gushed in a recent interview. "She is one of the hardest workers I’ve ever met, honestly. We have a lot of fun rehearsals, but she really cares [and] you can’t ask for anything [better] in a partner. [We] get a lot done, but at the same time, it’s like everything is so enjoyable about it ... It’s all just kind of flowing really easily, and I’m very grateful for that."

Source: @JAMIELYNNSPEARS/INSTAGRAM

Jamie Lynn Spears performed a ballroom dance with Alan Bersten on the September 26 episode.

K-Fed's public support of his former sister-in-law comes after the 45-year-old petitioned for his monthly child support payments from the "Toxic" singer to be bumped up following their move to the Aloha State.

It's been reported Kevin currently receives a whopping $40,000 per month for the boys, but the amount was decided before he had full custody. As OK! previously reported, the teens allegedly chose to stop seeing Britney due in part to her erratic behavior in person and on social media. Prior to their big move to Hawaii, the boys reportedly did not see their mother in roughly one year.

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Kevin Federline shares sons Jayden James, 16, and Sean Preston, 17, with Britney Spears.

And while Sean Preston and Jayden were said to have "spoken" with the pop star in the weeks before they left California, "Britney's boys didn't want to" meet with her in person, according to an insider.

"It was their decision to make this a quiet, seamless move and avoid the drama that would have happened face-to-face," the insider explained at the time.

Source: mega

Sean Preston and Jayden moved with their father to Hawaii earlier this year.

Regardless of the mother-son tensions, the insider claimed, "Britney will never stop loving her boys no matter what."

"Despite everything that's happened in the past, she has not given up hope on repairing their relationship and spending as much time with them as she can," the insider concluded.

Source: OK!

TMZ spoke with Kevin about Jamie Lynn's DWTS debut.

