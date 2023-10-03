Kevin Federline Is 'Rooting' for Jamie Lynn Spears to Win 'Dancing With the Stars' Amid Britney Spears Child Support Battle

Jamie Lynn, who was paired with pro-dancer Alan Bersten, cut a rug on the famed DWTS stage for the first time on Tuesday, September 26.

"It’s been nice. Jamie Lynn’s awesome, and we’re able to just work and not really get distracted," Bersten gushed in a recent interview. "She is one of the hardest workers I’ve ever met, honestly. We have a lot of fun rehearsals, but she really cares [and] you can’t ask for anything [better] in a partner. [We] get a lot done, but at the same time, it’s like everything is so enjoyable about it ... It’s all just kind of flowing really easily, and I’m very grateful for that."