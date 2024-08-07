Home > News > Britney Spears NEWS Britney Spears' Sons 'Miss Their Grandfather' Jamie and Have 'Forgiven Him' for 2019 Incident Which Led to Restraining Order Source: MEGA Britney Spears' sons want to rebuild a bond with their grandfather, Jamie.

Britney Spears' sons don't hold any hard feelings against their grandfather Jamie Spears. The Princess of Pop and her ex-husband Kevin Federline's two kids, Sean Preston, 18, and Jayden James, 17, reportledy want to establish a better relationship with their maternal grandad — despite Jamie being estranged from their mom, as he is to blame for Britney's 13-year abusive conservatorship that contributed to the singer's mental health issues.

Source: MEGA Britney Spears shares her sons, Sean Preston, 18, and Jayden James, 17, with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.

"The boys miss their grandfather," Kevin's lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan, recently expressed to a news publication, admitting the teenagers have "forgiven him" for the August 2019 incident that led to a restraining order against Jamie. At the time, Jamie, now 72, allegedly got into a heated physical altercation with his grandson Sean, who was only 13 years old at the time.

Source: MEGA Jamie Spears is to blame for his daughter Britney's 13-year abusive conservatorship.

The retired construction business owner was accused of breaking down a door in order to get to his grandchild during an intense fight before aggressively grabbing him. No bruises were left on the young teenager as a result of the incident, however, a restraining order was still put into place by the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office. Jamie was never criminally charged for the matter.

Source: MEGA Kevin Federline is 'supportive' of his sons seeing their maternal grandfather.

"It was not Kevin’s desire to see Jamie Spears be prosecuted," the lawyer explained to the news outlet almost five years ago. "The police report that he initiated was only for the purpose of obtaining protection orders for the children and those remain in place." Roughly half of a decade later, Kevin's longtime attorney revealed the restraining order has "expired on its own terms."

"There’s no restraint between Jamie communicating with them or them communicating with Jamie," the attorney confirmed. With nothing legally stopping Sean and Jayden from doing so, their father's lawyer admitted: "They have been speaking with him.”

The legal guru also addressed a separate news outlet's report about a source claiming Britney's sons have plans to visit Jamie in Louisiana. While he wouldn't confirm the trip, the renowned attorney said Kevin wouldn't "oppose" if Sean and Jayden went to see their grandad, as he's "supportive" of the reconciliation.

Source: MEGA Kevin Federline has primary custody of his and Britney Spears' two sons.

It's unclear how Britney, 42, feels about the situation, as her Instagram is currently deactivated on social media, however, it doesn't seem she'd be too fond of Jamie getting close to her sons before she had the chance to do so herself. The "Toxic" singer has expressed her desire to build a better bond with her children — who live with their dad, 46, stepmom Victoria Prince, 41, and half-siblings in Hawaii — on numerous occasions.

Page Six spoke to Kevin's lawyer regarding the restraining order put in place against Jamie while TMZ spoke to a source about Sean and Jayden's alleged plans to visit their grandfather.