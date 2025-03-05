Britney Spears Declares She's 'Back' While Touching Herself in Black Lingerie: Photos
Britney Spears is showing off her body to social media followers yet again.
On Tuesday, March 4, the blonde beauty, 43, posted a clip of herself in black lingerie as she touched herself and twirled around in her home.
“I came back oops 🙊😒🤷♀️😂👍🙄📐👌!!!” Spears declared alongside the sultry footage.
At one point in the video, the “Toxic” singer seductively dragged her hands across her stomach, chest and hips while in the tiny ensemble. The pop star also pulled down her thong to almost reveal her private part and slapped her butt for the camera.
Spears accessorized the steamy look with black boots and a large black hat.
As OK! previously reported, the mother-of-two — who shares sons Jayden James Federline, 18, and Sean Preston Federline, 19, with ex Kevin Federline — has consistently uploaded classic dance clips to her Instagram page.
In a since-deleted Monday, March 3, upload, Spears went for a more conservative look as she busted a move in a pale pink slip dress.
The piece of clothing — which was a bit see-through — also had noticeable stains on it. To conclude the post, the “Circus” songstress held up a glass of what appeared to be white wine.
- Britney Spears Provocatively Twirls Around in Bra and Thong While Holding a Cigarette and Lighter: Watch
- Britney Spears Dances Around Her Home in Racy Video as Her Strange Behavior Continues
- Britney Spears Seduces Fans in Bra and Underwear After Celebrating 42nd Birthday by Reuniting With Mom Lynne: Watch
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Amid the many concerning social media posts, fans have expressed their worries for Spears’ well-being, but in December 2024, a source claimed the musician is "serious about getting her life together."
"She’s really showing great signs of being on track and committed to staying healthy. But that doesn’t mean it’s not a 24-hour battle to keep her away from her demons," the insider added of Spears.
"The fact is, she can’t afford to have even a single bad influence in her life without the risk of her getting dragged back into her old habits. That’s why her whole staff is getting a reboot top to bottom and only people that can prove they’re on the straight and narrow are being employed,” they continued.
The source explained that the beginning of this winter was a time of change for Spears.
"[She’s] in the process of hiring a lot of new people with the goal of having a team of helpers around her that are not only sober but also have skills like life coaching or therapy to bring to the table,” the insider said. "Britney’s got plenty of money to spend so why not hire the best, and this way she’s always got people around that are looking out for her best interest and watching for any signs that she might be veering off her path.”