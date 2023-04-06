Britney Spears Shows Off Suggestive Sweat Stains In Latest Dance Video: 'I Was Hot In My Car'
Britney Spears is back at it again! The princess of pop took to Instagram to share her latest sweaty dance video while rocking a green, off-the-shoulder mini dress and a pair of stylish sunglasses.
"I was hot in my car 🥵☀️🚘," she captioned a Wednesday, April 5, clip of her dancing in front of a painted wall. "Saw some pink graffiti and played 😳😳😳🙄🙄🙄 !!!"
Although Spears locked the comments section leaving followers unable to remark on the suggestive sweat marks on her dress via Instagram, several fans reshared the video on Twitter with mixed reactions.
"It's kinda like watching a car accident video isn't it," one less-than-enthusiastic critic replied, while another firmly declared, "sweat is not sexy." A third noted the video left them "really confused on how to feel."
However, other supporters found the "Baby, One More Time" singer's boldness to be honest and empowering.
"Britney Spears boob sweat post is literally me all summer HAHAHA," one Twitter user joked, and another added, "I saw Britney Spears wearing a green dress while having boob sweat so now I want a green dress so I can rock the fact I have boob sweat."
This is far from the first time the Grammy Award winner has been unafraid to show off her moves — and her body — on social media. The 41-year-old has become well known for posting completely bare snapshots and bizarre dance videos ever since she was released from her controversial conservatorship in November 2021.
While some fans have embraced Spears' decisions to reclaim her freedom with the sexy content, others became increasingly concerned about her odd behavior, leading to the cops eventually being called to the singer's home for a wellness check.
Authorities later confirmed Spears was not "in any kind of harm" or "danger." However, the brush with the police left the "Lucky" artist shaken and upset.
"As everyone knows the police were called to my home based on some prank phone calls," she wrote via Twitter at the time. "I love and adore my fans but this time things went a little too far and my privacy was invaded."
"This felt like I was being gaslit and bullied once the incident made it to the news and being portrayed once again in a poor and unfair light by the media," she continued. "During this time in my life, I truly hope the public and my fans who I care so much about can respect my privacy moving forward. All the love, B."