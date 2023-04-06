Britney Spears Shows Off Suggestive Sweat Stains In Latest Dance Video: 'I Was Hot In My Car'

Britney Spears is back at it again! The princess of pop took to Instagram to share her latest sweaty dance video while rocking a green, off-the-shoulder mini dress and a pair of stylish sunglasses.

"I was hot in my car 🥵☀️🚘," she captioned a Wednesday, April 5, clip of her dancing in front of a painted wall. "Saw some pink graffiti and played 😳😳😳🙄🙄🙄 !!!"