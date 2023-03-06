Britney Spears Twirls Around To Hit 'Toxic' Tune In Re-Invented Flight Attendant Outfit From 2000s Music Video
Britney Spears is taking a stroll down memory lane — and appears to be loving it.
While grooving to her 2003 hit "Toxic," the princess of pop looked back on her famous music video for the tune featuring her dressed as a sexy flight attendant.
"The outfit was giving flight attendant Toxic … so 🤷🏼♀️🤷🏼♀️🤷🏼♀️ !!!" Britney, 41, captioned the Instagram video of her showing off her skintight strapless white dress.
The songstress added a cropped pink short-sleeve sweater with buttons at one point in the compilation video, which showed her repeatedly playing with the buttons while walking back and forth and shaking her hips.
This wasn't the first time Britney referenced the earlier chapters of her pop star life recently, as she reflected on what tour was like just last week.
Pointing out, "I was in the music industry for over half of my life," Britney explained that touring is "fun at first," but after a while, the traveling "gets pretty draining."
While going on about some positives of the industry, Britney took the opportunity to slam her estranged family for the alleged roles they played in her career. "Just shedding light on a time where it didn’t feel like work AT ALL," she wrote, "a time where I actually felt like a star instead of my family being the star."
She went on: "On tour I can’t remember how many women were on the bus with my dad 🙄🙄🙄 … either way, I would say they got a great deal wasting 15 years of my life !!!"
Britney going after her family online is nothing new, as she hasn't been mincing words when it comes to how she thinks of her family following the end of her 13-year conservatorship.
From accusing her dad, Jamie Spears, of treating her like a "f**king dog" while acting as the conservator of her estate to telling her mom, Lynne Spears, to go "f**k" herself after she attempted to apologize for her alleged role in the legal bind, Britney has used social media to hold her parents accountable.
And all the while she is speaking her truth, her fans have been expressing their growing concern for her well-being following a string of bizarre behavior seen in the videos she uploads to Instagram.