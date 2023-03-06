OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Britney Spears
OK LogoNEWS

Britney Spears Twirls Around To Hit 'Toxic' Tune In Re-Invented Flight Attendant Outfit From 2000s Music Video

britney spears twirls around to hit toxic tune pp
Source: @britneyspears/instagram
By:

Mar. 6 2023, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Britney Spears is taking a stroll down memory lane — and appears to be loving it.

While grooving to her 2003 hit "Toxic," the princess of pop looked back on her famous music video for the tune featuring her dressed as a sexy flight attendant.

Article continues below advertisement
britney spears twirls around to hit toxic tune
Source: @britneyspears/instagram

"The outfit was giving flight attendant Toxic … so 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ !!!" Britney, 41, captioned the Instagram video of her showing off her skintight strapless white dress.

The songstress added a cropped pink short-sleeve sweater with buttons at one point in the compilation video, which showed her repeatedly playing with the buttons while walking back and forth and shaking her hips.

Article continues below advertisement
britney spears twirls around to hit toxic tune
Source: @britneyspears/instagram

This wasn't the first time Britney referenced the earlier chapters of her pop star life recently, as she reflected on what tour was like just last week.

Pointing out, "I was in the music industry for over half of my life," Britney explained that touring is "fun at first," but after a while, the traveling "gets pretty draining."

Article continues below advertisement

While going on about some positives of the industry, Britney took the opportunity to slam her estranged family for the alleged roles they played in her career. "Just shedding light on a time where it didn’t feel like work AT ALL," she wrote, "a time where I actually felt like a star instead of my family being the star."

She went on: "On tour I can’t remember how many women were on the bus with my dad 🙄🙄🙄 … either way, I would say they got a great deal wasting 15 years of my life !!!"

MORE ON:
Britney Spears
britney spears twirls around to hit toxic tune
Source: @britneyspears/instagram
Article continues below advertisement

Britney going after her family online is nothing new, as she hasn't been mincing words when it comes to how she thinks of her family following the end of her 13-year conservatorship.

From accusing her dad, Jamie Spears, of treating her like a "f**king dog" while acting as the conservator of her estate to telling her mom, Lynne Spears, to go "f**k" herself after she attempted to apologize for her alleged role in the legal bind, Britney has used social media to hold her parents accountable.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

And all the while she is speaking her truth, her fans have been expressing their growing concern for her well-being following a string of bizarre behavior seen in the videos she uploads to Instagram.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.