Britney Spears Grinds Air At Home In Red Dres & Cowgirl Boots After Having To Cancel Dinner
You can take the girl out of the party, but you can't take the party out of the girl!
Britney Spears proved she didn't need a night out to let loose as she put on a sexy red number and danced around her house. On Wednesday, March 29, the princess of pop revealed she had to cancel her dinner plans, which naturally led to her entertaining herself in what likely would've been her going out outfit.
"We had to cancel dinner last night because of a storm so I put my puss in BOOTS ON like Antonio Banderas suggested 😹😹😹 and listened to my favorite album when I was 13 … 'JANET' 💿🎶 !!!" Spears captioned the Instagram video showing her in a short red dress that teased her cleavage.
She completed her look with white cowgirl boots and her hair half up.
Spears really got into her dance session, as she grinded the air and grabbed the inside of her thighs several times before dropping it low — all the while looking directly into the camera.
Though this video appeared to be from the other night, Spears has been flooding her social media page with content from her pop star days, including her guest appearance on Saturday Night Live and rehearsal for her past VMAs performance.
Her bizarre posts in recent months have left her fans and inner circle concerned for her well-being, with authorities being called to do a wellness check on her earlier this year and her loved ones planning an intervention — though their attempt never came to fruition.
According to one insider, Spears "is abusing caffeine, Adderall and anything she can get her hands on," as they pointed out: "This is 2008 all over again. There is serious fear she is either going to die or kill someone."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Spears has since fired back at the allegedly false claims, declaring in an Instagram post last month that the "constant lies from the media" feel like "borderline harassment."
She expressed her upset over the lack of support and respect she's been receiving now that she has gotten back control of her life following the end of her 13-year conservatorship, which was terminated in November 2021.
The mother-of-two declared multiple times this year that she's living her best life and "on top of the world" as concern mounts.