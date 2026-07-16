Britney Spears Teases Possible Baby Plans in Cryptic Post 1 Month After Revealing Her 'Hopes' of Having Another Child
July 16 2026, Published 11:07 a.m. ET
Britney Spears teased fans about a possible baby announcement in a cryptic Thursday, July 16, Instagram post.
The singer's Instagram upload featured a photo showing clothes for a baby girl spread out, with a white collared shirt reading "Phoenix has arrived." In the caption, the blonde beauty mentioned "introducing" fans to someone special.
"If you’re lucky I have someone unbelievably beautiful I want to introduce you to… hopefully🤞 this year 🤷♀️🤷♀️🤷♀️ and if not the most beautiful things will never be seen!!!!!" the pop star penned. "Come what may… oh so near but the feet I feel lived too much in fear so the soil of ground that silence suspends is where I’m found yet there begin!!!! It’s in the silence!!!!!!"
Britney Spears Included Photos of Son Jayden
Other images in the post included a throwback picture of her holding son Jayden James, 19, when he was young and a video of the Woman in Me author, 44, trying to do a backflip with some assistance.
She also included a snap of her son with his girlfriend, whom she called "stunning" in a previous post.
Inside Britney Spears' 'Hopes' for Another Baby
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This isn't the first time the mom-of-two has mentioned the idea of having another child, as she did so this past Father's Day.
"It’s an emotional day for me,, guitars remind me of baby aliens,, such gentle strings,,, music is said to be the speech of angels," she said at the time. "I bought this one in Mexico in hopes one day I can have another baby."
The Pop Star Had a Miscarriage in 2022
The "Womanizer" crooner shares Jayden and son Sean Preston, 20, with ex-husband Kevin Federline, 48.
In 2022, she announced she was pregnant with her and Sam Asghari's first child together, but the star wound up having a miscarriage.
"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy," the then-spouses wrote on social media. "This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along."
Th fitness guru, 32, and Spears split the following year.
Britney Spears Went to Rehab in the Spring
The timing of Spears teasing another child comes amid some turmoil for the Princess of Pop, as in March, she was arrested on a suspicion of a DUI.
She ended up making a deal for a lesser charge known as a "wet reckless." The vocalist also entered rehab voluntarily.
Though she had been somewhat estranged from her eldest son, the drama helped them reunite, as Spears wants to set a better example for her kids going forward.
"Recovery has been a difficult journey," an insider told a news outlet. "She's been working on rebuilding her relationship with her sons and is leaning on her support system trying to stay positive."