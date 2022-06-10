Britney Spears 'Walked Herself Down The Aisle,' Insider Reveals: 'She Wanted A Fairytale Wedding & She Got It'

Spears and Asghari got engaged in September 2021.

The pair announced they were expecting baby No. 1 together, but unfortunately, a miscarriage occurred.

“It's just part of life. But I do want to be a young father," he said. "It's just always, that's just the joy of life, I think, is procreation. And that's just a next step. Yeah.”

“We're positive about it. It's something that happens to a lot of people. And one beautiful thing that I heard was when the baby's ready, it'll come. So that was a beautiful thing somebody had said was, it's a common process and the female body is just so amazing, and just the human body in general is so beautiful that it heals itself. And that when the baby's ready it'll be the right time," he added.