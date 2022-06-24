The paparazzo then asked if Lynn, 67, meant what she said when she wrote a congratulatory comment on the 40-year-old pop singer's post that commemorated her and 28-year-old Sam Asghari's wedding.

"Always," Lynne responded before insisting, "I just want her to be happy."

The social media comment in question read, "You look radiant and so happy! Your wedding is the 'Dream' wedding! And having it at your home makes it so sentimental and special! I am soooo happy for you! I love you!"