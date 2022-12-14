'Expressing My Freedom!': Britney Spears Goes Topless In The Shower As Fans Fear Conservatorship May Return

Back at it! Britney Spears let it all hang out when she took to Instagram on Tuesday, December 13, to share a video of herself dancing topless in the shower.

In the now-deleted video clip, the 41-year-old wore nothing but a pair of red bikini bottoms as she danced around to LL Cool J's "Doin' It."

"41 and finally expressing my freedom has never felt better!!! Learning to love myself has become my passion this year... I'd rather be in my skin than wear my skin!!!" the "Toxic" songstress captioned the post.