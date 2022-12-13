Fans Accuse Britney Spears Of Faking Trip To NYC & Using Green Screen For Instagram Post: 'You're Not Fooling Anyone'
In vacation mode? Though the majority of Britney Spears' social media posts have raised eyebrows and confused fans, her most recent upload appeared to be very straightforward, as the superstar revealed she and husband Sam Asghari are en route to New York City.
However, fans couldn't help but notice some weird occurrences in the Instagram video from Monday, December 12.
The montage begins with the mom-of-two, 41, showing off her outfit — a white top featuring puffy sleeves, grey miniskirt and knee-high red boots — before Asghari, 28, plants a smooch on her cheek. The "Toxic" crooner then lays on a bed and also displays a green apple and touches it to her forehead, referencing her caption that read, "New York City here I come !!! How about them apples 🍏🍏🍏🍏🍎🍎🍎 ???"
Despite her excitement, fans were left perplexed, especially since it showed repeated frames — plus, many believed the first scene used a green screen.
"Why does the initial clip on the plane look like green screen? Really don’t want to be a conspiracy theorist but [what the hell]?" one person commented. "The whole thing is weird."
"Omg this is pathetic 😂🚩 green screen and old videos," echoed another.
Some were seriously concerned by the post, alleging she shared the same airplane clips a year ago when taking a trip to the beach.
The speculation only fueled fans' theories that someone other than Spears is controlling her social media accounts, an assumption causing some to think she still has a conservator, which could be why she's rarely seen in public.
"Britney!! Is this really you? Please go live, we’re all concerned!" pleaded one fan, with another writing, "These were posted 12/1/21 with a different bottom. She had jean shorts on with the top and boots. They had her change to a skirt to create more content."
As OK! reported, Asghari debunked claims someone was managing the pop star, declaring earlier this month, "She has her voice and is a free woman. I have respect for her privacy and I protect it at all times."