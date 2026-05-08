Britney Spears' Ups and Downs Over the Years: From Early Stardom to Conservatorship and Her Latest Rehab Stay

A source said Britney Spears agreed to check into rehab following her latest DUI arrest after realizing she 'hit rock bottom.'

Britney Spears has experienced an extraordinary journey marked by both success and personal struggles throughout her career.

In 1992, she showcased her vocal talent at the age of 10 on Star Search . Following her performance, she joined The Mickey Mouse Club , which paved the way for her record deal with Jive Records in 1997. The pop star quickly achieved fame with chart-topping hits, establishing herself as a significant figure in music.

As her career skyrocketed, Spears faced increasing public attention regarding her personal life. In October 2004, she married her backup dancer Kevin Federline after a brief romance, and the couple welcomed two sons , Sean Preston and Jayden James .

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However, in 2007, Spears faced a highly publicized breakdown, which led to the temporary loss of custody of her children. In February 2008, a judge placed her under a legal conservatorship, granting her father, Jamie, control over her finances and personal decisions.

The tides began to turn in February 2021 when Hulu released Framing Britney Spears, an episode of The New York Times Presents that reignited public interest in her conservatorship situation. In November 2021, a judge officially terminated the conservatorship, marking a significant victory for Spears.

"Good God I love my fans so much it's crazy," she wrote on Instagram after the development. "I think I'm gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen 🙏🏼☀️🙌🏼 ???? #FreedBritney."

At the time, Judge Brenda Penny announced the court "finds and determines that the conservatorship of the person and the Estate of Britney Jean Spears is no longer required."