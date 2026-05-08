or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Britney Spears
OK LogoPHOTOS

Britney Spears' Ups and Downs Over the Years: From Early Stardom to Conservatorship and Her Latest Rehab Stay

britney spears ups downs over the years photos
Source: MEGA

A source said Britney Spears agreed to check into rehab following her latest DUI arrest after realizing she 'hit rock bottom.'

Profile Image

May 8 2026, Published 12:01 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Britney Spears has experienced an extraordinary journey marked by both success and personal struggles throughout her career.

Article continues below advertisement

Britney Spears' Early Beginnings

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
britney spears ups downs over the years photos
Source: MEGA

In 1992, she showcased her vocal talent at the age of 10 on Star Search. Following her performance, she joined The Mickey Mouse Club, which paved the way for her record deal with Jive Records in 1997. The pop star quickly achieved fame with chart-topping hits, establishing herself as a significant figure in music.

Article continues below advertisement

Britney Spears Wed Kevin Federline

britney spears ups downs over the years photos
Source: MEGA

As her career skyrocketed, Spears faced increasing public attention regarding her personal life. In October 2004, she married her backup dancer Kevin Federline after a brief romance, and the couple welcomed two sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James.

MORE ON:
Britney Spears

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The Beginning of Conservatorship

britney spears ups downs over the years photos
Source: MEGA

However, in 2007, Spears faced a highly publicized breakdown, which led to the temporary loss of custody of her children. In February 2008, a judge placed her under a legal conservatorship, granting her father, Jamie, control over her finances and personal decisions.

The tides began to turn in February 2021 when Hulu released Framing Britney Spears, an episode of The New York Times Presents that reignited public interest in her conservatorship situation. In November 2021, a judge officially terminated the conservatorship, marking a significant victory for Spears.

"Good God I love my fans so much it's crazy," she wrote on Instagram after the development. "I think I'm gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen 🙏🏼☀️🙌🏼 ???? #FreedBritney."

At the time, Judge Brenda Penny announced the court "finds and determines that the conservatorship of the person and the Estate of Britney Jean Spears is no longer required."

Britney Spears' Latest DUI Arrest

britney spears ups downs over the years photos
Source: MEGA

Yet, struggles persisted. On March 5, 2025, Spears was arrested for DUI after a night of driving near her California home. She was booked at 3:02 a.m. and released within hours.

On April 12, Us Weekly confirmed that Spears voluntarily entered rehab, raising concerns among fans and supporters about her well-being.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.