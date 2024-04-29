Britney Spears Is 'Completely Dysfunctional' as Singer's Mental Health and Poor Finances Put Her in 'Serious Danger': Source
Britney Spears' mental health and money woes might be a cause for concern.
The pop star — who was freed from her 13-year abusive conservatorship in November 2021 — is in "serious danger" as she struggles to fight her demons without a strong support system surrounding her, a source recently spilled to a news publication.
The star's mental health and finances are reportedly worse off than when she was under her father Jamie's controversial control, with the insider claiming the "Toxic" singer is "completely dysfunctional" and has intense mood swings that can be quite "shocking."
Following her split from estranged husband Sam Asghari last year, Britney's been left completely alone and is "dangerously unstable."
According to the confidante, the small amount of people still in the 42-year-old's life believe she was doing better when under the conservatorship than now.
"She had lots of freedom in the conservatorship and the restrictions were there to protect her. She's not protected anymore," the source alleged.
While Britney is now free on paper, the insider said the "Gimme More" hitmaker has received "no justice" in terms of fixing what was lost or impacted from spending more than a decade under her father's abusive control.
One major problem is The Woman in Me author's finances.
Britney is reportedly in serious danger of going completely broke after splurging on numerous trips to French Polynesia.
The Crossroads actress travels there every month or two and stays at The Brando — where she spends close to a million dollars per vacation on private jets, the luxurious hotel and more, the source explained.
- Britney Spears Claims 'My Family Hurt Me' Alongside Revealing Photo of Her Backside: 'There Has Been No Justice'
- 'Furious' Britney Spears Cracks Windshield in First Sighting Since Settling Court Battle With Father Jamie Spears
- Britney Spears Nearly Flashes the Camera While Dancing in a String Bikini: Watch
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Britney also jets off to Hawaii almost monthly on a private plane and stays in the Presidential Suite at the Four Seasons. Each trip to the tropical U.S. island comes out to a whopping $350,000, the insider added.
"She cannot afford this. She had $60 million when the conservatorship ended, and she's now where the conservatorship started — in danger of going broke," the confidante confessed.
Britney was recently open about her family problems in the caption of an Instagram post, as she expressed her feelings of betrayal more than two years after the conclusion of a lengthy court trial.
"My family hurt me!!!" she declared on Sunday, April 28, before deactivating her account on the social media app yet again. "There has been no justice and probably never will be!!! The people who sat and did absolutely nothing when they did that for four months are smooth sailing!!!"
TMZ spoke to a source about Britney's mental health battle.