Britney Spears Emotionally Claims Her 'Heart Stopped Beating' When Her Teenage Sons Cut Contact With Her
Britney Spears revealed that she felt like her "heart stopped beating" after her sons, 16-year-old Sean Preston and 15-year-old Jayden James, stopped visiting her.
The Princess of Pop took to Instagram with a series of soundbites opening up on her rocky relationship with the boys and how much she truly loved being their mother.
"I used to have my kids at one point, way more than Kevin [Federline], but people don't remember that part because they always focus on the negative," she shared in one of the clips.
"From when they were six to nine years old I had them 70 percent of the time," she continued. "And of course since they've been gone, I've felt like a huge part of me has died."
"Literally, I have no purpose anymore. They were my joy. They were my everything," she candidly continued. "I look forward to seeing them. That was what I live for. And then all of a sudden, they were gone and it's like my heart just stopped beating."
"I don't understand how it's so easy for them to cut me off like that," the pop star added. "I just don't understand it."
As OK! previously reported, Federline revealed that both boys had chosen to temporarily halt visits with their mother in a bombshell interview. It was later confirmed they hadn't seen her in roughly six months, with Federline hinting they distanced themselves from her due to concerns for her mental health and discomfort with her frequent nearly nude selfies and videos.
Spears shot back that it "saddens" her that her ex-husband chose to speak out about private matters so publicly, slamming his accusations that her relationship with her sons had anything to do with what she posted on social media.
"As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone," she wrote at the time. "It concerns me the fact that the reason is based on my Instagram … it was LONG before Instagram."
Jayden later clarified in a separate interview that despite the public back-and-forth, he had no "hate" for his mother and he wanted her to "get better mentally."
"I love you a lot, I hope for the best for you," he continued, directly addressing the "Baby, One More Time" singer. "Maybe one day we can sit down like this and talk again."