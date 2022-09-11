Britney Spears Emotionally Claims Her 'Heart Stopped Beating' When Her Teenage Sons Cut Contact With Her

As OK! previously reported, Federline revealed that both boys had chosen to temporarily halt visits with their mother in a bombshell interview. It was later confirmed they hadn't seen her in roughly six months, with Federline hinting they distanced themselves from her due to concerns for her mental health and discomfort with her frequent nearly nude selfies and videos.

Spears shot back that it "saddens" her that her ex-husband chose to speak out about private matters so publicly, slamming his accusations that her relationship with her sons had anything to do with what she posted on social media.

"As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone," she wrote at the time. "It concerns me the fact that the reason is based on my Instagram … it was LONG before Instagram."