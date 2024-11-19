Britney Spears Reveals She Keeps Having Weird Dreams About Miley and Noah Cyrus

The Princess of Pop and Miley, 31, have been vocally supportive of one another over the years, with Britney revealing a decade ago that the two have a lot in common.

"My mom and her mom know each other. She's a girl's girl and she gets the whole Southern thing," the Louisiana native explained in an interview.

The two also have both had sibling feuds, as Britney no longer speaks with her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, 33, while Miley cut off Noah, 24, in the past — though it's unclear if the Cyruses made up.