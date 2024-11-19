Britney Spears Reveals She Keeps Having Weird Dreams About Miley and Noah Cyrus
Britney Spears can't stop thinking about Miley and Noah Cyrus.
The mom-of-two mentioned the siblings in her Tuesday, November 19, Instagram upload, which featured a photo of a historical landmark she previously visited.
"Repost !!! Inside Basílica de Ecce Homo in Israel 🇮🇱 ... they always show pictures of outside ... The inside is sacred ... I’ve been but for some reason I didn’t take any pictures," the blonde beauty, 42, shared. "But I do remember women with their eyes closed speaking in tongues !!!!! Convent of the Sisters of Zion !!!"
The "Toxic" crooner concluded her post by adding, "Psss why am I having dreams about Miley Cyrus showing me her new shoes with her sister Noah WTF !!!""
The Princess of Pop and Miley, 31, have been vocally supportive of one another over the years, with Britney revealing a decade ago that the two have a lot in common.
"My mom and her mom know each other. She's a girl's girl and she gets the whole Southern thing," the Louisiana native explained in an interview.
The two also have both had sibling feuds, as Britney no longer speaks with her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, 33, while Miley cut off Noah, 24, in the past — though it's unclear if the Cyruses made up.
"The way that I am about Britney, that's the way a lot of people are about me," the Hannah Montana lead pointed out. "She was my first record. I was a lot of people's first album. First idol. I'll be a diehard fan for Britney, always."
"She has so much energy and she's on fire, so for her to even say anything about me is just really cool," Britney added after the Disney Channel alum gushed over The Woman in Me author.
Miley's adoration for the pop star is one of the reasons why she asked Britney to duet on her 2013 track "SMS (Bangerz)."
"I always say I only want one b---- on my record, and that's Britney, b----," the Grammy winner declared.
The "Wrecking Ball" vocalist was also an advocate of the "Free Britney" movement, which aimed to get the Crossroads star out of the abusive conservatorship her father, Jamie Spears, 72, had over her.
While Miley was performing "Party in the U.S.A." in 2021, she changed the lyrics to say, "That's when the taxi man turned on the radio. He turned to me and said, 'Free Britney! Free Britney!'"
"We love Jay-Z but we’ve got to free this b----," the Black Mirror actress said afterward, referring to the original lyrics: "That's when the taxi man turned on the radio, and a Jay-Z song was on."
Britney was freed from the 13-year conservatorship in November 2021.