Miley Cyrus Goes 'Back and Forth' About Wanting to Get Married Again Amid Maxx Morando Romance

"He calms her down when she’s stressing out and just makes life 100 percent better. With all the h------ family drama she’s had this past year, Maxx has been the one stable thing in her life, he’s really proven to be such a big help and she says she can’t imagine life without him," the insider added.

Despite her failed union with her ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth — whom she finalized her divorce from in 2020 — the "Flowers" singer hasn't allowed herself to become jaded about her happy ending. "Miley’s a big romantic, so even though she did get very disillusioned by marriage after what Liam put her through, she hasn’t totally given up on it. Her friends are predicting she and Maxx will get engaged very soon," the source spilled.