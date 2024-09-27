Miley Cyrus Goes 'Back and Forth' About Wanting to Get Married Again Amid Maxx Morando Romance
Does Miley Cyrus want to walk down the aisle again?
According to an insider, the Hannah Montana alum, 31, may be thinking about getting married for a second time after being in a committed relationship with Max Morando for three years.
"Miley goes back and forth a lot about whether she ever wants to get married again, but lately she’s started dropping hints that she’s ready for Maxx to put a ring on her finger," the source claimed. "She’s always saying that he’s the perfect fit for her, he’s fun and wild but not in an unhealthy way. They love to make music together, but they also love the simple things like walking their dogs or chilling out at home."
The past year has been trying for Cyrus amid her family's endless issues and her deep rift with her father, Billy Ray Cyrus. Luckily, her boyfriend has been by her side through it all.
"He calms her down when she’s stressing out and just makes life 100 percent better. With all the h------ family drama she’s had this past year, Maxx has been the one stable thing in her life, he’s really proven to be such a big help and she says she can’t imagine life without him," the insider added.
Despite her failed union with her ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth — whom she finalized her divorce from in 2020 — the "Flowers" singer hasn't allowed herself to become jaded about her happy ending. "Miley’s a big romantic, so even though she did get very disillusioned by marriage after what Liam put her through, she hasn’t totally given up on it. Her friends are predicting she and Maxx will get engaged very soon," the source spilled.
Cyrus and Morando have kept their relationship extremely private after being set up on a blind date in 2021. Despite keeping their love on the down-low, the former Disney Channel star made sure to shout out her "love" in her Grammy acceptance speech earlier this year.
According to people in Cyrus' inner circle, the pair's easy-going relationship is what keeps it going. "Miley and Maxx have been having a good time together,” a separate source explained in 2022. “They've been together for a little while and are just enjoying their relationship. Miley likes the fact that they are low-key as a couple and is just focused on doing her thing and being around people that make her happy, and Maxx does that."
Life & Style spoke with a source close to Cyrus.
Entertainment Tonight spoke with a source close to Cyrus in 2022.