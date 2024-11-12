or
Britney Spears Lifts Her Dress to Show Off Underwear in Weird Dancing Video After Reuniting With Estranged Son Jayden, 18

Photo of Britney Spears and an image of the singer with her two sons.
Source: @britneyspears/instagram

Britney Spears is back on social media after privately spending time with her estranged son Jayden.

Nov. 12 2024, Published 12:51 p.m. ET

Britney Spears won't change for anyone.

Despite reports that the singer finally reconnected with son Jayden James Federline, 18, after years of estrangement, she hasn't stopped posting risqué content on social media.

britney spears lifts dress show underwear dancing video
Source: @britneyspears/instagram

Britney Spears posted one of her usual dancing videos the day after it was revealed she reunited with estranged son Jayden James Federline.

The day after the star's reunion with the teen was revealed, the "Womanizer" vocalist uploaded a video to Instagram in which she danced around in a silk pale pink dress, and at times, she lifted it up to expose her underwear.

The Princess of Pop, 42, also lip-synced along to the song playing in the background and confusingly captioned the upload with three sword emojis.

Hopefully the pop star's decision to post the clip won't take a toll on her relationship with her son, who admitted prior to their reunion that he doesn't approve of her seductive videos.

"It’s almost like she has to post something on Instagram to get some attention," he explained in a U.K. interview in 2022.

britney spears lifts dress show underwear dancing video
Source: @britneyspears/instagram

The singer showed off her underwear in the social media video.

It's unclear what motivated the teenager to contact his mom recently, though a source claimed she's over the moon he did so.

"They have been spending a lot of time together. Britney is thrilled to have her baby back," a source gushed to a news outlet. "Everything is moving in the right direction."

Unfortunately, Federline's older brother, Sean Preston Federline, 19, didn't tag along for the reunion and was likely in Hawaii with their dad and Britney's ex-husband Kevin Federline, 46.

In the same interview of Jayden's, he claimed his sibling never received "equal love" or "attention" while growing up, which may have been what caused Sean to stay home.

britney spears lifts dress show underwear dancing video
Source: @britneyspears/instagram

The mom-of-two has been 'spending a lot of time' with her youngest son, Jayden, a source claimed.

When asked for the backup dancer's opinion on his son reuniting with the Crossroads actress, his lawyer Mark Vincent Kaplan replied, "If there has been a reconciliation, it's news to Kevin."

The exes married in 2004 but split in 2006, with the divorce being finalized one year later. In 2023, Kevin, wife Victoria Prince and their blended family left Los Angeles and moved to Hawaii.

britney spears lifts dress show underwear dancing video
Source: @britneyspears/instagram

The pop star has yet to reconcile with her firstborn, Sean Preston Federline.

Though the exes originally decided on split custody, the Woman in Me author lost custody of her two children in 2008 after she had a mental breakdown, which also resulted in her father, Jamie Spears, to put her under an abusive conservatorship that lasted 13 years.

In 2019, a new agreement gave Kevin 70 percent custodial rights and Britney 30.

In April 2022, the blonde beauty revealed she was pregnant with then-husband Sam Asghari's baby, but she had a miscarriage the following month. In August 2023, it was revealed the pair separated after 14 months of marriage. They reached a divorce settlement in 2024.

