Britney Spears 'Can't Even Imagine What It Would Take to Repair Things' With Her Dad and Sister: 'Zero Interest to Her'
Is the Spears family broken forever?
According to source, Britney Spears “wants nothing to do” with her father, Jamie Spears, and sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, after the way they treated her throughout her 13-year conservatorship.
“Britney can’t even imagine what it would take to repair things,” the insider spilled, “and it’s of zero interest to her.”
The pop star has had rocky relationships with her dad and sister for many years now, as she claimed the two both capitalized on her pain and suffering throughout the conservatorship, which was controlled by the patriarch.
Despite the extreme tensions with Jamie and Jamie Lynn, Britney is apparently tight with her brother, Bryan Spears.
“They don’t see each other often, but they speak and text a lot,” the source revealed.
As for her mother, Lynne Spears, Britney has been in contact with the matriarch, though she seemingly keeps her at arms distance.
“There’s unresolved displaced anger there,” the insider said, adding, “When there’s a crisis, Lynne knows how to handle Britney.”
As OK! previously reported, Britney seemingly needs all the support she can get after she was allegedly involved in a physical altercation with boyfriend Paul Soliz amid a supposed mental breakdown.
Following the incident at the Chateau Marmont, Britney claimed her mother set her up "like she did" years ago.
"I know my mom was involved !!! I haven’t talked to her in 6 months and she called right after it happened before the news being out!!!" Britney captioned a Thursday, May 2, Instagram post — which featured two videos of her foot and a photo of her lawyer Matthew Rosengart.
"I was set up just like she did way back when !!!" Spears continued, seemingly referring to trauma from the conservatorship.
She added: "I wish I had grandparents !!! I can’t stand her !!! I honestly don’t care I will say it 👍🏻🤷🏼♀️ !!!"
The day after the alleged incident at the hotel, Britney posted another bizarre message.
"Just to let people know... the news is fake!!!" she penned. "I would like respect at this time for people to understand I am getting stronger everyday!!!"
"Truth sucks so can someone teach me how to lie???" she noted. "Goddesses out there, I'm reaching my higher power and furthermore, I hope you guys are too!!!"
"I need anew toothbrush right now," the “Toxic” singer continued. "PS ... I need an espresso. PSS ...not sure why I feel the need to share this ... I guess I'm just a girl and I'm on my period so I'm b-----."
Britney concluded: "I also twisted my ankle last night and paramedics showed up at my door illegally. They never came in my room but I felt completely harassed. ."
Us Weekly reported on the source's claims.