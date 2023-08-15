Brittany Cartwright Claims She Didn't Get Paid Much for Appearing on Her First Season of 'Vanderpump Rules': 'I Was Broke'
Brittany Cartwright just dropped some major Vanderpump Rules tea.
During the Friday, August 11, episode of her "When Reality Hits" podcast with husband Jax Taylor, the former SUR staffer admitted she was not paid for her first season on the hit Bravo series until the very end of shooting.
"I didn't get paid my first season of Vanderpump Rules — until the very, very end. I was broke," Cartwright admitted of her debut in 2015. "It took a lot out of me!"
The 34-year-old famously moved from Kentucky to Los Angeles to be with the VPR OG and later became one of the main cast members on the show until 2020. "It was costing her," Taylor said of his now-wife.
"This is the beginning of the show, and it was costing her $800 to $900," he continued. "She was in Kentucky [working at a bar and Hooters], and $800 is a lot of money [to spend on airfare]."
"It was like three months in," Cartwright noted. "Because I had to work, I was going back and forth to see you. I was at work for a week and then would see you the next week. It was like two months."
The southern belle and her partner – who married in 2019 — were one of the main reasons the reality series became as big as it is now.
However, the pair has been happy taking time away from the series. "It's been nice to not have everything be on our relationship for once," Cartwright exclusively told OK!
"It's been crazy," she laughs of the Scandoval phenomenon. "We know some behind-the-scenes things because they're our actual friends, so it's a little bit different for us. But I just know this has been so crazy for everybody around the world. It got bigger than anybody could ever imagine that a little reality TV thing would get."