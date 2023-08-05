Brittany Cartwright Reveals How Jax Taylor Drives Her a ‘Little Crazy'
Brittany Cartwright is getting honest about the realities of being deep into a marriage.
The Vanderpump Rules alum recently admitted she and her husband of four years, Jax Taylor, do not spend much time apart — especially since they welcomed their son, Cruz Michael Cauchi, 2.
"We do the same amount of work. He's chasing around a 2-year-old all the time," Cartwright admitted in a recent interview of their at-home duties. "I'm changing diapers, and we're both doing a lot of intermittent training on the baths and feeding Cruz. It's very, very equal."
The former SUR staffer also noted how lucky she felt to have her longtime partner by her side while they navigate parenthood. "I couldn't imagine being a single mother. I bow down to them," she said.
Despite loving Taylor's help when it comes to their kiddo, Cartwright did admit the togetherness can be a lot at times. "We're together all the time, which can drive us a little crazy," she revealed. "So I'll have a girl's night, and he'll have a guy's night."
Ultimately, the mother-of-one and Taylor know they enrich each other's lives when they're united. "We make each other laugh and still have so much fun together," Cartwright added.
- Brittany Cartwright 'Cannot Believe' How Big 'Vanderpump Rules' Has Become Since Scandoval: 'It's Been Crazy for Everybody'
- 'VPR' Stars Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Troll Cheating Tom Sandoval for Raquel Leviss Lies: 'God, He's Good'
- Jax Taylor Claims Tom Sandoval '100 Percent' Cheated On Ariana Madix Multiple Times Prior To Raquel Leviss Affair
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
One thing the pair have been entirely on the same page about is the headline-making scandal of Taylor's former best friend, Tom Sandoval, cheating on Ariana Madix with their former costar Raquel Leviss.
"I hate that Ariana's having to go through this. She does not deserve it whatsoever," Cartwright exclusively told OK! about the sensation that is Scandoval. "But I'm glad that it's Tom and Raquel that are getting this focus right now and that we can just sit on our couch and watch it just like everybody else."
InTouch spoke exclusively to Cartwright about her relationship with Taylor.