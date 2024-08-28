Brittany Cartwright Says She's Getting Her 'Sparkle' Back in First Statement Since Jax Taylor Divorce Announcement
In the wake of filing for divorce from Jax Taylor, The Valley star Brittany Cartwright has finally taken to Instagram to speak out.
Cartwright kept it relatively simple, posting a picture of herself in a pink top. She captioned it, “Getting my sparkle back.”
Scheana Shay, who is currently filming for Season 2 of The Valley, took to the comments to tell Cartwright she is “shining bright baby!”
Nia Sanchez, one of Cartwright’s other costars, piped in to say, “Yes!! Love you queen Britt.”
Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak also replied, “You deserve it!”
Aside from her post on Instagram, several pictures were taken of Cartwright on August 27, the day her divorce was announced. The shots showed Cartwright getting a bottle of alcohol delivered to her door.
While that was interesting in and of itself — given that a lot of the drama between her and Taylor on the first season of The Valley surrounded her drinking — what was more interesting was when they zoomed in on her finger. In the midst of the divorce being announced, her wedding ring was no longer on her finger. A news outlet did note that she hasn’t been wearing it since June, and now that the divorce filing is official, it’s clear she’s done wearing it for good.
In court documents obtained by OK!, Cartwright filed for divorce due to “irreconcilable differences.” She also requested primary legal and physical custody of their 3-year-old son, Cruz. She did mention she would want Taylor to have visitation rights to be able to see him. Cartwright also requested neither side be given spousal support.
Aside from Cartwright’s drinking, fans also watched the estranged couple argue over having another baby during the first season of The Valley. While Cartwright was adamant she wanted one, Taylor was holding off.
While Cartwright listed the date of their separation on the court documents as January 24, they officially confirmed they had separated on February 29, during their “When Reality Hits” podcast.
Noting at the time it was “really hard to talk about,” Cartwright confirmed they were “taking time apart” and she had moved “into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health.”
The second season of The Valley is currently taping and, from the sounds of it, it’s going to be a drama-filled ride.
