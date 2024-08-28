Brittany Cartwright Says She's Getting Her 'Sparkle' Back in First Statement Since Jax Taylor Divorce Announcement

Scheana Shay , who is currently filming for Season 2 of The Valley, took to the comments to tell Cartwright she is “shining bright baby!”

Aside from her post on Instagram, several pictures were taken of Cartwright on August 27, the day her divorce was announced. The shots showed Cartwright getting a bottle of alcohol delivered to her door.

While that was interesting in and of itself — given that a lot of the drama between her and Taylor on the first season of The Valley surrounded her drinking — what was more interesting was when they zoomed in on her finger. In the midst of the divorce being announced, her wedding ring was no longer on her finger. A news outlet did note that she hasn’t been wearing it since June, and now that the divorce filing is official, it’s clear she’s done wearing it for good.