Jax Taylor 'Feeling Mixed Emotions' About Divorce as Fans Praise Brittany Cartwright for 'Finally' Ending Their 'Toxic' Marriage

After Cartwright officially pulled the plug on their marriage, Taylor was reportedly left "feeling mixed emotions," as he "knows this is ultimately the right decision but is sad that things ended up the way they have," a source spilled to a news publication hours after the mom-of-one's divorce filing was released to the public.

"It’s been an emotional month for him and he’s trying to stay strong for his son," the insider added in reference to Cartwright and Taylor's 3-year-old child, Cruz, whom the 35-year-old requested primary physical custody of when submitting her petition to legally end their marriage.