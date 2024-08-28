Jax Taylor 'Feeling Mixed Emotions' About Divorce as Fans Praise Brittany Cartwright for 'Finally' Ending Their 'Toxic' Marriage
Is Jax Taylor having regrets?
The Bravo reality television personality's estranged wife, Brittany Cartwright, who starred alongside Taylor in the hit series Vanderpump Rules and their recent spin-off show The Valley, filed for divorce on Tuesday, August 27, after five years of marriage — and nearly six months after the separated spouses decided to take some "time apart."
After Cartwright officially pulled the plug on their marriage, Taylor was reportedly left "feeling mixed emotions," as he "knows this is ultimately the right decision but is sad that things ended up the way they have," a source spilled to a news publication hours after the mom-of-one's divorce filing was released to the public.
"It’s been an emotional month for him and he’s trying to stay strong for his son," the insider added in reference to Cartwright and Taylor's 3-year-old child, Cruz, whom the 35-year-old requested primary physical custody of when submitting her petition to legally end their marriage.
While Taylor, 45, might find his split bittersweet, the decision was a "long time coming" for Cartwright.
Filing for divorce was "something Brittany knew she had to do for the best interest of herself and her son in order to move forward and put a stop to this tumultuous cycle they’ve been living in," the confidante declared.
"There’s a lot that has transpired over the past few months that she could not look past," the source revealed. "This decision wasn’t made lightly but she feels adamant that it was the right one."
Following news Cartwright had pulled the trigger at last, Bravo fans flooded social media praising the reality star for finding the courage to walk away from an unhealthy marriage after "five years of h---."
- 'The Valley' Star Brittany Cartwright Files for Divorce From Jax Taylor After 5 Years of Marriage
- Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright 'Can't Be in the Same Room' While Filming Season 2 of ‘The Valley’
- Jax Taylor Set to Leave Mental Health Treatment Facility After 'Emotional' 30 Days, Will Return to 'The Valley'
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Good for her! So happy she won’t be wasting any more time on him. Narcissists don’t change. Very good decision, I hope she sticks with it," one person expressed via X (formerly named Twitter), as another admitted: "Honestly did not know that Brittany had it in her. Good for her!"
"Finally!!!! Way to go Britt 😊. Your life will be so much better," a third fan exclaimed.
Back in April, Cartwright opened up about the struggles she was facing in her relationship before making the decision to take a step back.
"It got to the point where we fought about everything… it could be about anything at that point," she said during a guest appearance on Watch What Happens Live. "It was just a very toxic situation that I felt like I needed to remove myself from."
People spoke to a source about Taylor having "mixed feelings" about Cartwright filing for divorce.