OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Jax Taylor
OK LogoNEWS

Jax Taylor 'Feeling Mixed Emotions' About Divorce as Fans Praise Brittany Cartwright for 'Finally' Ending Their 'Toxic' Marriage

Photo of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright.
Source: MEGA

Some fans weren't sure if Brittany Cartwright would find the courage to leave her unhealthy marriage.

By:

Aug. 28 2024, Published 9:06 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Is Jax Taylor having regrets?

The Bravo reality television personality's estranged wife, Brittany Cartwright, who starred alongside Taylor in the hit series Vanderpump Rules and their recent spin-off show The Valley, filed for divorce on Tuesday, August 27, after five years of marriage — and nearly six months after the separated spouses decided to take some "time apart."

Article continues below advertisement
jax taylor mixed emotions divorce brittany cartwright praised marriage
Source: MEGA

Brittany Cartwright filed for divorce from Jax Taylor on Tuesday, August 27.

After Cartwright officially pulled the plug on their marriage, Taylor was reportedly left "feeling mixed emotions," as he "knows this is ultimately the right decision but is sad that things ended up the way they have," a source spilled to a news publication hours after the mom-of-one's divorce filing was released to the public.

"It’s been an emotional month for him and he’s trying to stay strong for his son," the insider added in reference to Cartwright and Taylor's 3-year-old child, Cruz, whom the 35-year-old requested primary physical custody of when submitting her petition to legally end their marriage.

Article continues below advertisement
jax taylor mixed emotions divorce brittany cartwright praised marriage
Source: MEGA

Brittany Cartwright requested primary physical custody of her and Jax Taylor's son, Cruz, 3.

Article continues below advertisement

While Taylor, 45, might find his split bittersweet, the decision was a "long time coming" for Cartwright.

Filing for divorce was "something Brittany knew she had to do for the best interest of herself and her son in order to move forward and put a stop to this tumultuous cycle they’ve been living in," the confidante declared.

Article continues below advertisement
jax taylor mixed emotions divorce brittany cartwright praised marriage
Source: MEGA

The separated spouses were married for five years.

Article continues below advertisement

"There’s a lot that has transpired over the past few months that she could not look past," the source revealed. "This decision wasn’t made lightly but she feels adamant that it was the right one."

Following news Cartwright had pulled the trigger at last, Bravo fans flooded social media praising the reality star for finding the courage to walk away from an unhealthy marriage after "five years of h---."

MORE ON:
Jax Taylor
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

"Good for her! So happy she won’t be wasting any more time on him. Narcissists don’t change. Very good decision, I hope she sticks with it," one person expressed via X (formerly named Twitter), as another admitted: "Honestly did not know that Brittany had it in her. Good for her!"

"Finally!!!! Way to go Britt 😊. Your life will be so much better," a third fan exclaimed.

Article continues below advertisement
jax taylor mixed emotions divorce brittany cartwright praised marriage
Source: MEGA

The duo's relationship was documented on Bravo's 'Vanderpump Rules' and 'The Valley.'

Article continues below advertisement

Back in April, Cartwright opened up about the struggles she was facing in her relationship before making the decision to take a step back.

"It got to the point where we fought about everything… it could be about anything at that point," she said during a guest appearance on Watch What Happens Live. "It was just a very toxic situation that I felt like I needed to remove myself from."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

People spoke to a source about Taylor having "mixed feelings" about Cartwright filing for divorce.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.