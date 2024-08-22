OK Magazine
Glowing and Growing: 9 Times Brittany Mahomes Shared Her Stunning Baby Bump

brittany mahomes
Source: @brittanylynne/Instagram

Brittany Mahomes and her husband, Patrick, announced on July 12 that they are expecting their third child together.

Aug. 22 2024, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Brittany Mahomes Was Glowing During Her First Pregnancy

brittany mahomes
Source: @brittanylynne/Instagram

In an October 2020 Instagram post, then-first-time mom-to-be Brittany Mahomes, who is married Patrick Mahomes, flaunted her baby bump while she was pregnant with her first child.

She rocked her crop top and stretchy pencil skirt as she posed for the camera. She also wrote in the caption, "Bumpin’ & vibin’ with my people❤️."

Sterling Skye Mahomes was born on February 20, 2021.

She Showed Off Her Growing Bump

brittany mahomes
Source: @brittanylynne/Instagram

Brittany sported a comfy black dress and denim jacket when she supported Patrick at one of his 2020 games.

"Baby girls starting to make an appearance, she told me she can’t wait for game daysss💞🤩#GAMEDAYYYY," she wrote.

Brittany Mahomes Was All Smiles

brittany mahomes
Source: @brittanylynne/Instagram

The couple's bundle of joy grew bigger, as seen in a December 2020 post from Brittany's Instagram.

She said, " Welcome to Miami😎🌴 #gamedayyy Something about the sunshine just gets me vibin🔥."

The 28-year-old retired soccer player donned a comfy cute skirt and sneakers during the outing.

She Is the Kansas City Chiefs' Biggest Supporter

brittany mahomes
Source: @brittanylynne/Instagram

Despite her growing baby bump, Brittany ensured she was always present at her then-fiancé's games.

Brittany Mahomes Joined the Mirror Selfie Trend!

brittany mahomes
Source: @brittanylynne/Instagram
In January 2021, the fitness trainer uploaded a carousel of photos showing herself posing in front of a full-sized mirror. She wore her baby pink long-sleeves, tie-dye leggings and high-cut shoes.

She Was Ready to Become a Mom!

brittany mahomes
Source: @brittanylynne/Instagram

A month before giving birth to her and Patrick's first child, Brittany captured another mirror selfie with her bump.

Brittany Mahomes Has Always Been an Active Mom

brittany mahomes
Source: @brittanylynne/Instagram

In August 2022, Brittany — who was pregnant with her second child at the time — shared with her fans her workout routine, which mostly targeted her legs and glutes.

Like Mother, Like Daughter

brittany mahomes
Source: @brittanylynne/Instagram

Brittany and her daughter, Sterling Skye, wore similar outfits and posed for the camera.

"Sterling Skye, I sure love being your Mama💕," said the athlete.

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Showed Off Her Workout Routines

brittany mahomes
Source: @brittanylynne/Instagram

After announcing her third pregnancy, Brittany recorded a boomerang video of herself giving fans a peek at her growing baby bump. She and Patrick confirmed they are pregnant with their third child on July 12.

