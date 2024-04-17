Brittany Mahomes Drools Over Husband Patrick as Quarterback Enjoys Snuggles With Kids During NFL Off-Season: Photos
Patrick Mahomes might be one of TIME's 100 Most Influential People for 2024 — but his wife, Brittany, is definitely his No. 1 fan!
On Tuesday, April 16, the retired soccer star re-shared her husband's cover story for his profile with TIME, and she couldn't help but gush over her "hottttttt hubby" in the process.
After giving a shout-out to the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback — whom she shares her daughter Sterling, 3, and son, Bronze, 1 with, Brittany proceeded to share heartwarming photos of Patrick enjoying some quality time with his kids during the NFL off-season.
In one of the adorable snaps, Patrick smiled from ear to ear, as he sweetly snuggled his son on the couch.
"These two 🥹😍," Brittany wrote in the Instagram Story, as she attached another loving picture of the father-son duo looking into each other's eyes.
In a follow-up Story, Brittany captured Patrick grinning softly while Bronze flashed his cute baby teeth for the camera.
Patrick provided a glimpse inside what family time at the Mahomes household looks like during his Time interview.
The legendary athlete recalled a moment from last month, when he and Brittany took their little ones to see Bluey's Big Play — a live show based on the hit animated Australian kids series Bluey.
- Patrick Mahomes Gushes Over Travis Kelce's 'Down-to-Earth' Girlfriend Taylor Swift's Talent: 'She's Never Not Working'
- Patrick Mahomes Supports Wife Brittany's Bold Hair Transformation: See Photos of the WAGs' New Red-Headed Look
- Travis Kelce Parties Alongside Patrick Mahomes at XS Nightclub in Las Vegas After Returning From Loved-Up Weekend in Sydney With Taylor Swift: Photos
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
During the show, the characters started playing a game where they had to keep hitting a balloon into the air so it didn't fall.
Patrick immediately knew the name of the game from the series, informing his wife they were playing "Keepy Uppy." And while he was correct, Brittany had no clue what her husband was talking about.
"I’ve been caught watching the show more than my daughter has," the dad-of-two quipped. "You’ve got to be locked in."
Speaking of Sterling, the 3-year-old is one of the main reasons why Patrick, 28, doesn't plan to play the professional sport well into his 40s like fellow quarterback great Tom Brady.
"I’ve looked, if I played until Tom [Brady]’s age, my daughter would be 19, 20 years old. I would love to play that long," he explained, noting, "at the same time, I want to be there for my daughter. If I can do that, I'll continue to play. But if I feel like it's taking away from my family time, that's when I'll know it's time to go."
Patrick joked: "Tom’s skewed people’s brains on how hard that is to do because of how well he took care of his body."
"So I’m about to make sure that I get rid of this dad bod if I want to play to 45," the two-time Super Bowl champion, who has previously been trolled for his shirtless physique, concluded.