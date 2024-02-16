Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Wife Brittany Visit Young Girls Who Were Injured in Super Bowl Parade Shooting

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes took some time out of their busy schedule to see a few of the children who were injured in the shooting that occurred at the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory parade.

One day after the tragedy — in which one woman was killed and more than 20 individuals were hurt — the pair went to a local hospital and met with a 10-year-old girl and her 8-year-old sister, both of whom were shot in the leg.