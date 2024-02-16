OK Magazine
Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Wife Brittany Visit Young Girls Who Were Injured in Super Bowl Parade Shooting

patrick mahomes brittany visit young girls injured super bowl parade shooting
Source: mega
By:

Feb. 16 2024, Published 5:27 p.m. ET

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes took some time out of their busy schedule to see a few of the children who were injured in the shooting that occurred at the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory parade.

One day after the tragedy — in which one woman was killed and more than 20 individuals were hurt — the pair went to a local hospital and met with a 10-year-old girl and her 8-year-old sister, both of whom were shot in the leg.

patrick brittany mahomes
Source: mega

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes visited kids in the hospital after the Super Bowl parade shooting.

In one photo from Thursday, February 15, the couple smiled wide while one of the kids sat in a hospital bed with a pink cast on one of her legs. She also flashed a big grin and held onto a miniature Chiefs helmet. In the second snap, the tot's sister was smiling while sitting in a wheelchair.

In a press release, the children's family thanked the medical center and the spouses "for their outpouring care, love, and support," noting, "we are incredibly grateful."

"They are receiving physical therapy to regain their strength and mobility. While we are relieved by their progress, the emotional healing continues for all of us," the Reyes family expressed in their statement. "The girls were celebrating with many family members when they were senselessly injured. We kindly ask that you continue to keep our family and the other families affected in your thoughts and prayers."

There has also been a GoFundMe page launched to cover the kids' medical costs, with the goal set at $75,000. The parents assured that any leftover money would be put toward the girls' college funds.

patrick brittany mahomes
Source: mega

No member of the Kansas City Chiefs organization was hurt in the shooting.

They noted that their daughters will have to wear the casts for several months and "will endure follow-up doctor's visits for the next few years."

A news outlet reported that radio host Lisa Lopez-Galvan, who died in the shooting, was a cousin of the girls. As OK! reported, Taylor Swift — the girlfriend of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce — donated $100,000 to a GoFundMe created for Lopez-Galvan's loved ones.

"Sending my deepest sympathies and condolences in the wake of your devastating loss. With love, Taylor Swift," the Grammy winner wrote with her generous donation.

patrick brittany mahomes
Source: mega

The two juvenile suspects were arrested.

The Mahomes' revealed that the public can donate to everyone affected by the tragedy through a Chiefs fundraiser.

"Just like #ChiefsKingdom has always been there for me and my family, we want to be there for them. The @Chiefs have launched #KCStrong, an emergency response fund supporting victims and their families, violence prevention and mental health services, and first responders," Patrick tweeted. "Please join me, Brittany and @15andMahomies to support and if you are able, donate here: http://chfs.me/KCStrong."

Entertainment Tonight reported on the couple's hospital visit.

