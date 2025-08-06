NEWS Hulk Hogan's Daughter Brooke Reveals Why She Didn't Attend WWE Star's Funeral After Estranged Relationship Source: MEGA Hulk Hogan died at age 71 on Thursday, July 24. Rebecca Friedman Aug. 6 2025, Published 8:34 a.m. ET

Hulk Hogan's daughter, Brooke Hogan, opted not to attend her famous father's funeral following a two-year estrangement leading up to the WWE star's death at age 71. The 37-year-old explained via Instagram on Tuesday, August 5, why she chose not to be present at the somber ceremony despite mourning the loss of her beloved dad. "My father hated the morbidity of funerals. He didn't want one," Brooke's caption began alongside photos of the mom-of-two with her husband, Steven Oleksy, and their adorable twins, Oliver and Molly, who were born back in January.

Brooke Hogan Skips Dad Hulk's Funeral

Source: @mizzhogan/Instagram Hulk Hogan's daughter, Brooke, didn't attend his funeral on Tuesday, August 5.

"And although I know people grieve in many ways — and I'm so grateful for all celebrations and events organized to honor him, as his daughter, I had to make my own decision to honor him the best and most genuine way I knew how... privately... the way that made me feel the closest to him," the Brooke Knows Best star continued. Hulk's daughter shared how her family honored him "in the simplest way that agreed with my soul." "We took our babies to the beach, and put them in the same salty waters you loved," she detailed. "The only thing missing today was him in is pop up lawn chair watching the waves... and the sunset."

Hulk Hogan 'Honored' by Daughter Brooke With Family Beach Day

Source: @mizzhogan/Instagram Brooke Hogan opted to 'honor' her dad at the beach with her husband and children.

Brooke — whom Hulk shared with his ex-wife Linda — said her baby girl, Molly, "loved the water," adding: "I think she'll be a 'little fish' as you called me." "We love you and honor the things that made you so special. Every grain of sand and every wave reminded me of being your beach baby, and brought us closer to you. I pray you are at peace and know how dearly I love you. Rest in heaven, Daddy ❤️," Brooke concluded. The blonde beauty shared a similar message to her Instagram Story, as she informed fans she was taking her "babies" to Hulk's "favorite place ... the beach." "We will be celebrating your life and all our good memories while we have our feet in the same saltwater you loved. Until we meet again, daddy," she expressed alongside a sweet snap of the father-daughter duo from when she was a little girl.

Inside Hulk Hogan's Funeral

Source: MEGA Brooke Hogan hadn't spoken to her father, Hulk, in two years before his death.

Hulk's private funeral took place in Clearwater, Fla., 12 days after he died of a heart attack on Thursday, July 24. The service was held at Sylvan Abbey Memorial Park & Funeral Home in Clearwater — where the WWE legend had been living with his wife Sky Daily, when he passed. Celebrity attendees at the ceremony included fellow WWE icons Triple H and Ric Flair, former WWE boss Vince McMahon, as well as singer Kid Rock and NBA legend Dennis Rodman. Brooke's younger brother, Nick Hogan, was also at the funeral with his wife, Tana Lea, as well as the siblings' mom, Linda.

Why Hulk Hogan and Daughter Brooke Were Estranged

Source: MEGA Brooke Hogan is the only daughter of Hulk and his ex-wife Linda.