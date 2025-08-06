Hulk Hogan's Daughter Brooke Reveals Why She Didn't Attend WWE Star's Funeral After Estranged Relationship
Hulk Hogan's daughter, Brooke Hogan, opted not to attend her famous father's funeral following a two-year estrangement leading up to the WWE star's death at age 71.
The 37-year-old explained via Instagram on Tuesday, August 5, why she chose not to be present at the somber ceremony despite mourning the loss of her beloved dad.
"My father hated the morbidity of funerals. He didn't want one," Brooke's caption began alongside photos of the mom-of-two with her husband, Steven Oleksy, and their adorable twins, Oliver and Molly, who were born back in January.
Brooke Hogan Skips Dad Hulk's Funeral
"And although I know people grieve in many ways — and I'm so grateful for all celebrations and events organized to honor him, as his daughter, I had to make my own decision to honor him the best and most genuine way I knew how... privately... the way that made me feel the closest to him," the Brooke Knows Best star continued.
Hulk's daughter shared how her family honored him "in the simplest way that agreed with my soul."
"We took our babies to the beach, and put them in the same salty waters you loved," she detailed. "The only thing missing today was him in is pop up lawn chair watching the waves... and the sunset."
Hulk Hogan 'Honored' by Daughter Brooke With Family Beach Day
Brooke — whom Hulk shared with his ex-wife Linda — said her baby girl, Molly, "loved the water," adding: "I think she'll be a 'little fish' as you called me."
"We love you and honor the things that made you so special. Every grain of sand and every wave reminded me of being your beach baby, and brought us closer to you. I pray you are at peace and know how dearly I love you. Rest in heaven, Daddy ❤️," Brooke concluded.
The blonde beauty shared a similar message to her Instagram Story, as she informed fans she was taking her "babies" to Hulk's "favorite place ... the beach."
"We will be celebrating your life and all our good memories while we have our feet in the same saltwater you loved. Until we meet again, daddy," she expressed alongside a sweet snap of the father-daughter duo from when she was a little girl.
Inside Hulk Hogan's Funeral
Hulk's private funeral took place in Clearwater, Fla., 12 days after he died of a heart attack on Thursday, July 24.
The service was held at Sylvan Abbey Memorial Park & Funeral Home in Clearwater — where the WWE legend had been living with his wife Sky Daily, when he passed.
Celebrity attendees at the ceremony included fellow WWE icons Triple H and Ric Flair, former WWE boss Vince McMahon, as well as singer Kid Rock and NBA legend Dennis Rodman.
Brooke's younger brother, Nick Hogan, was also at the funeral with his wife, Tana Lea, as well as the siblings' mom, Linda.
Why Hulk Hogan and Daughter Brooke Were Estranged
While there have been several rumors about Hulk and Brooke's estranged relationship, the Sand Sharks actress herself briefly acknowledged how she hadn't spoken to her dad since 2023 when breaking silence on The Hulkster's death last month.
In her post at the end of July, Brooke denied getting into a "big fight" with her father, as she said the pair instead had a "series of private phone calls" and "respectful disagreements" that took an "emotional toll" on her.
"He knows how deeply, how hard and how purely I loved him. I am at peace knowing this. All I ever truly wanted from my father was love, honesty and a deep connection. And for a few special years, I had that — with memories that will last a lifetime," Brooke noted. "My world is forever changed. But I’m deeply blessed with a loving husband and two beautiful children who remind me everyday of life’s greatest gifts."