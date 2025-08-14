Hulk Hogan's Daughter Brooke Is 'Hurting' From Dad's Death But Is Loving Being in the 'Spotlight': 'It's in Her DNA'
While Hulk Hogan's daughter, Brooke Hogan, is devastated by her father's death at age 61, she's also reportedly enjoying the extra media attention.
Paparazzi recently caught the 37-year-old crying in public while out on a walk with her husband, Steven Oleksy — and while some might think she wants to grieve her dad's passing in private, Brooke apparently doesn't mind the cameras, according to a #ShuterScoop source.
Brooke Hogan 'Thrives on' Being in the 'Spotlight': Source
"She’s hurting, no doubt," an insider told British gossip columnist Rob Shuter. "But Brooke grew up in the spotlight. Part of her thrives on being front and center. It’s in her DNA."
"A Hogan knows how to turn life into a storyline," the insider added.
Hulk Hogan's Daughter Speaks Out After His Death
Brooke hasn't been shy to speak publicly in the weeks after her dad died of a heart attack on Thursday, July 24.
Appearing on an episode of TMZ Live last week, Brooke addressed several topics related to Hulk's death — including why she skipped her dad's funeral in Clearwater, Fla., why they had an estranged relationship in recent years and why she wanted to be removed from the WWE Legend's will.
Brooke Hogan Doesn't Trust Dad Hulk's Inner Circle
Brooke additionally spoke out about why she's grown angry with her late father's inner circle, as she accused his team of spreading negative lies about her and the rocky relationship she shared with Hulk.
The only daughter of The Hulkster threatened to take legal action against Hulk's team if they continue to "spew these lies" about her.
Brooke warned she's "not the one to come after" and advised everyone to leave both her and Hulk alone by "letting that poor man go to heaven."
Hulk Hogan's Daughter Explains Why She Didn't Attend WWE Star's Funeral
Brooke also took to social media to explain why she didn't attend her dad's funeral with her brother, Nick Hogan, and mom, Linda Hogan — who was married to Hulk from 1983 to 2009.
"My father hated the morbidity of funerals. He didn't want one. And although I know people grieve in many ways — and I'm so grateful for all celebrations and events organized to honor him, as his daughter, I had to make my own decision to honor him the best and most genuine way I knew how...privately...the way that made me feel the closest to him," she expressed.
Brooke continued: "The only thing missing today was him in is pop up lawn chair watching the waves... and the sunset 💔Daddy, we honored you in the simplest way that agreed with my soul. We took our babies to the beach, and put them in the same salty waters you loved."
"We love you and honor the things that made you so special. Every grain of sand and every wave reminded me of being your beach baby, and brought us closer to you. I pray you are at peace and know how dearly I love you. Rest in heaven, Daddy❤️," her message concluded.