Brooke Hogan Rips 'Nasty' 'Trolls' Who Claimed She Mourned Late Dad Hulk With a 'Thirst Trap'

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Brooke Hogan is firing back after critics accused her of posting a “thirst trap” while mourning her late father, Hulk Hogan. On May 20, the TV personality shared an emotional Instagram tribute dedicated to the wrestling icon, featuring a carousel of beachside photos and videos that reminded her of the special memories they shared together.

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Source: @mizzhogan/Instagram Brooke Hogan clapped back at critics who accused her of posting a 'thirst trap' while grieving Hulk Hogan.

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Among the images was a photo of Brooke relaxing by the ocean in a neon green bikini while sunbathing on the shore. Other snaps showed Hulk steering a yacht, grilling poolside and enjoying time near the water. Brooke also included a touching sunset video of her father at the beach.

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In the emotional caption, Brooke reflected on how deeply connected she still feels to her dad through the ocean and the memories they shared together. “Needed some time with my thoughts, my daddy and the ocean he loved so much. Every wave hit my heart like a memory that felt like it was yesterday. The waves carried the bass in his voice, the salt water felt like his hugs. The smell of the ocean smelled like so many days on the boat we spent together. I remember him whisking me across the surf like King Triton holding his Little Mermaid... if I could breathe underwater, I'd spend forever under the sea if it meant being that much closer to him,” she wrote.

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However, many followers focused more on the bikini photo than the heartfelt tribute itself. “why would u start this post with a pic of your a--,” one person commented. Another asked, “Why show your a-- first?” “Lol first pic,” a third critic added.

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Source: @mizzhogan/Instagram The TV personality shared emotional beach photos and memories connected to her late father.

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Brooke later responded to the backlash with another Instagram post, where she shared AI-generated edits of the same bikini photo, including altered versions showing different body types and appearances. In the lengthy caption, she made it clear she was upset by the criticism. “Trust me, if I wanted to give you a thirst trap, you would have gotten one. If I were a surfer, a swim instructor, heavier, thinner... would it be less shocking? I grew up in swimsuits. I understand that not a lot of the world gets that. But this is my home. This is me. This is my one of many days I grieved my dad. Shame on anyone for demonizing it. I am a human. My father was human. And you people have the nerve to act like you're experts on ANY topic or know anything about my experience with him? Even my closest family has no clue what I know and have experienced. And you come at me with your ignorant opinions and nasty comments hiding behind your screens? Go back under your bridge, trolls,” she wrote.

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Brooke also explained that the bikini photo reflected the life she grew up living in Florida with her father. The reality star added in the slideshow, “A little fish,” as her dad used to call her, before explaining that she was “always in the sun, always in the pool, always with my dad.” “And I know he loved me, and I loved him. I think more than anyone ever did,” she continued.

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Source: MEGA Trolls focused on Brooke Hogan’s bikini photo instead of the heartfelt tribute she wrote about Hulk Hogan.

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Hulk, who had been estranged from Brooke for years before his death, passed away in July 2025. After losing her father, Brooke previously shared another emotional message reflecting on the bond they still carried despite their complicated relationship.

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Source: MEGA Brooke Hogan defended herself by explaining she grew up around the ocean and spent much of her childhood in swimsuits with her dad.