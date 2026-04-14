Brooke Hogan Feels She Has a 'Better Relationship' With Her Late Dad Hulk After His Death: 'I Find Myself Talking to Him'

Article continues below advertisement

Brooke Hogan is opening up about a deeply personal shift in how she now feels about her late father, Hulk Hogan, following his death in July 2025. In a recent interview, Brooke revealed that she and the wrestling icon hadn’t spoken for nearly “two years” leading up to his death. As the one-year mark approaches, she said she’s now processing everything with a more emotional perspective.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Brooke Hogan is reflecting on her relationship with her late father, Hulk Hogan.

Article continues below advertisement

“I’m glad he’s out of pain. I know he was in a lot of pain,” Brooke said. “In a weird way, I feel like I have a better relationship with him now. I find myself just talking to him and saying all the things I wish I could have said.” “He was kind of tough. It was hard to have tender moments with him because he just didn’t want to talk about it,” she shared.

Article continues below advertisement

Looking back, Brooke, who was not included in Hulk’s $5 million will, explained that their relationship often clashed because they saw life very differently. “He said, ‘You go this way, I go that way,’” she recalled. “That hurt. I think that’s what makes me the most annoying member of my family. They know that I will just beat you up until you do the right thing. I could see what was happening with him with the people around him. I could also see his potential and see how life could be. And he just wasn’t there.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The reality star revealed that they had not spoken for nearly 'two years' before his death.

Article continues below advertisement

“I don’t know if we would have ever reconnected, even if he were alive, because of the mindset he was in,” she said. “He would have had to have a change of mindset and a change of company. I don’t know if he was there. I don’t know if he was willing to do that.”

Article continues below advertisement

She added that at one point, she had to step back entirely from the situation. “I was pregnant with my twins. I was newly married. I just had to take a break,” the blonde beauty, who married Steven Olesky in June 2022 and welcomed their kids in 2025, stated.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Brooke Hogan explained that their differences and her dad's mindset made reconciliation difficult while he was still alive.

Article continues below advertisement

After his death, Brooke shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, reflecting on the bond they still shared. "My dad's blood runs through my veins," she wrote. "His eyes shine through my children. And our bond has never broken, not even in his final moments. We had a connection deeper than words, one that spanned lifetimes." She continued: "I am so grateful that I knew the real version of him. Not just the one the world viewed through a carefully curated lens. We shared a quiet, sacred bond, one that could be seen and felt by anyone who witnessed us together."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Brooke Hogan finds comfort in the bond they once shared.

Article continues below advertisement

Brooke also addressed speculation about their estrangement, clarifying that there was never one major fallout between them. Instead, she described it as a series of private conversations and “respectful disagreements” that eventually became emotionally draining.

Article continues below advertisement

"He knows how deeply, how hard and how purely I loved him. I am at peace knowing this. All I ever truly wanted from my father was love, honesty and a deep connection. And for a few special years, I had that — with memories that will last a lifetime," she added.