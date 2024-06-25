Revealed: Charlie Sheen's Ex-Wife Brooke Mueller Has Been Questioned 'Multiple' Times by Cops in Connection to Matthew Perry's Death
Charlie Sheen's ex-wife Brooke Mueller is the mystery celebrity being questioned by cops in connection to Matthew Perry's death, In Touch confirmed.
As OK! previously reported, the actress, 46, handed over her laptop and cell phone related to the criminal investigation into the late actor's tragic death. She was not arrested or handcuffed and has been cooperating with officials during this time.
“She’s hired lawyers and has had multiple meetings with law enforcement since they arrived at her sober living house with a search warrant. She’s being tight-lipped about the situation,” the insider shared. “It’s tough to say or know exactly what her role is [in Perry’s death], but she’s adamant she had nothing to do with that.”
According to the outlet, Perry, who died at 54 years old after being found in his jacuzzi, met Mueller "in rehab," where they "formed an unexpected friendship."
Mueller “had been in treatment with Matthew before, and they had a lot of ties in the acting community. It was an unexpected friendship, but they leaned on each other," the source added.
The Los Angeles Police Department launched a criminal investigation with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service into how Perry died. “They have basically been on the hunt for Matthew’s killer,” a source told In Touch.
According to Perry's autopsy, people close to the actor told investigators at the time he was undergoing ketamine infusion therapy, a treatment that uses low doses of the drug to treat depression and anxiety.
Two months after Perry's death, the medical examiner ruled he died from "acute effects of ketamine," with drowning as a contributing factor “due to the likelihood of submersion into the pool as he lapsed into unconsciousness,” according to the autopsy report.
The medical examiner pointed out how the levels of ketamine would not be in his blood when he was found unconscious, as the drug metabolizes quickly. Therefore, investigators believe Perry got the drug from someone else.
The Hollywood star discussed using ketamine in his memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, which was published less than one year before he died.
“It’s used for two reasons: to ease pain and help with depression,” Perry wrote about the drug.
“Has my name written all over it,” he added, “they might as well have called it ‘Matty.’”
However, Perry wanted to be known for something other than acting when he left this earth.
"I’ve said this for a long time: When I die, I don’t want Friends to be the first thing that’s mentioned," he previously said. "I want [helping people] to be the first thing that’s mentioned. And I’m going to live the rest of my life proving that.