Brooke Shields Admits She Almost Drove Car 'Into A Wall' During 'Terrifying' Postpartum Experience
Brooke Shields feared she would drive her car into a wall during her "very bad" postpartum depression.
While reflecting on the troubling chapter in her life during her appearance on the "WTF With Marc Maron" podcast on Monday, April 3, the former child star explained she had stopped her medication “cold turkey” prior to the episode.
“I started just feeling more myself so I went off … because clearly I was a doctor by that point,” Shields — who shares daughters Rowan, 19, and Grier, 16, with husband Chris Henchy — quipped.
She then got behind the wheel, which was when the "terrifying" experience occurred. “I thought I was going to drive my car into the wall on the 405,” she recalled. “You see it [happening]."
“It has pictures,” the Endless Love star, 57, continued. “They rush, if you close your eyes, into your brain.”
Shields, who suffered from PPD after giving birth to her eldest in 2003, called her doctor from the car and he stayed on the phone with her until she arrived home.
“'You’re going back on the medicine immediately,'” Shields remembered of what her doctor told her over the phone.
The mother-of-two confessed she was hesitant to take medication for her depression because she thought she could "fix [her]self," but she eventually gave in after her loved ones begged her to get help.
“It was so bleak,” the A-lister said. “My mother-in-law called me and said I had dead eyes. I finally said OK to get everybody off my back.”
- Brooke Shields Confesses She Ran 'Butt Naked' From The Room After Losing Virginity To 'Superman' Star Dean Cain: I Felt 'Regret'
- Brooke Shields Details Sexual Assault By A Film Executive After College Graduation: 'I Just Absolutely Froze'
- 'Tom Cruise Should Stick To Fighting Aliens': Brooke Shields Revisits When She Blasted Actor For Saying She Promoted 'Dangerous' Antidepressants In New Documentary
Candidly noting she was "completely biochemically imbalanced” after giving birth, the Blue Lagoon star admitted she “beat [her]self up for a long time” over the bond her husband developed with Rowan while she struggled.
Before Shields opened up about her PPD in her two-part documentary, Pretty Baby — where she also reflected on the sexual assault she endured at the hands of a film exec — she touched on the experience in her 2006 memoir, Down Came the Rain: My Journey Through Postpartum Depression.
At the time of her book release, Tom Cruise slammed her for being an "irresponsible" new mom and suggested she should have turned to “vitamins and exercise” instead. In response to the movie-star's “ridiculous rant," Shields wrote in a statement: “I’m going to take a wild guess and say that Mr. Cruise has never suffered from postpartum depression."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Page Six reported on Shields' podcast appearance.