From On-Set Outbursts To Manager Madness! Tom Cruise's Biggest Hollywood Tantrums
Tom Cruise is not only one of the highest paid entertainers in Hollywood, he's also one of the most famous actors in the world — but that doesn't mean that he's always easy to work with on the job.
From screaming at crew members on set to demanding certain dressing rooms and slamming other celebrities who hold different beliefs, the action star has been involved in his fair share of awkward and uncomfortable moments over the years.
'WILL WE EVER SEE JERROD CARMICHAEL AGAIN?': GOLDEN GLOBES HOST SHOCKS SOCIAL MEDIA WITH BOLD QUIP ABOUT TOM CRUISE & SCIENTOLOGY
Scroll through the gallery below to see some of Tom Cruise's most memorable outbursts.
He Allegedly Tossed An Album At His Manager's Face
Cruise's former manager Eileen Berlin opened up about the Risky Business star's alleged "terrible temper" and diva-like behavior in an early 2022 interview.
"I presented him with an album with all his publicity articles from teen magazines for his 19th birthday. He screamed, 'I don't want to be in the teen mags,'" she revealed at the time to Daily Mail. "He had told me he considered himself an adult, not a teen idol. He threw the album hard at me and it hit me on the cheek."
He Yelled At 'Mission: Impossible' Crew Over COVID Regulations
Cruise was recorded having a meltdown directed at members of the crew of MI7 after he spotted them reportedly breaking the set's strict COVID-19 protocols.
"We are the gold standard. They're back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us. Because they believe in us and what we're doing," he shouted at them. "I'm on the phone with every f****** studio at night, insurance companies, producers and they're looking at us and using us to make their movies. We are creating thousands of jobs, you motherf******. I don't ever want to see it again. Ever!"
- Seth Rogen Claims In Resurfaced Interview That Tom Cruise Tried To Recruit Him & Judd Apatow For Scientology
- 'Will We Ever See Jerrod Carmichael Again?': Golden Globes Host Shocks Social Media With Bold Quip About Tom Cruise & Scientology
- Tom Cruise 'Blew A Fuse' After Rival Brad Pitt Landed Golden Globe Nomination For 'Babylon,' Insider Dishes
He Threw A Tantrum Over Tree Branches On Set
Also on the set of the most recent Mission: Impossible film, an insider claimed that Cruise "threw a tantrum" over overhanging tree branches that the actor found highly distracting.
"There isn’t much Tom can’t put up with. So imagine how baffled everyone was when there was such a fuss made over a tree," an insider dished, per Express. "Apparently the noise was becoming beyond irritating and they couldn’t stand it any longer. Two local lads were called out to sort out the problem and cut down the offending branches."
He Slammed Brooke Shields For Using Antidepressants
In 2005, the Top Gun star sparked backlash after publicly calling Brooke Shields "irresponsible" for using antidepressants.
"When someone says (medication) has helped them, it is to cope, it didn’t cure anything. There is no science," he claimed at the time, adding that "women" should use "vitamins and exercise" to care for themselves instead of prescriptions.
He 'Blew A Fuse' Over Brad Pitt Award Nomination
Cruise was seemingly irritated by Brad Pitt's Golden Globe nomination after failing to earn one himself for Top Gun: Maverick.
"Tom expected to walk away with the award for best actor, so you can imagine his reaction when he wasn't even on the list — he totally blew a fuse!" a source spilled in late December 2022. "This was the first time in years that Tom was so sure he had a slam-dunk win he was fine-tuning his acceptance speech."