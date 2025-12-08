Brooke Shields Shades Travis Kelce for Insisting He Never Argues With Fiancée Taylor Swift
Dec. 8 2025, Published 1:12 p.m. ET
Brooke Shields isn’t buying Travis Kelce’s claims that he never argues with Taylor Swift.
During the Monday, December 8, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, the actress, 60, wasn’t shy in expressing her skepticism.
“If you’re away from each other a lot, it makes it easier not to fight. Whenever you come back together, I find reentry the difficult time,” Shields said, while host Jenna Bush Hager agreed "reentry is very difficult.”
“What constitutes a fight? Do they have problems that they just make sure they talk about? Then they probably avoid a fight,” the Pretty Baby alum questioned. “But not having any kind of disagreement feels like Disney.”
“When I was in college and I would get into arguments, they’re very different than they would look like now,” Bush Hager pointed out.
Shields agreed that the older one gets, the “more appreciative” they are of their relationship and children.
“Chris [Henchy] and I have been married 25 years…I don’t remember big fights,” she said. "I just remember things that were difficult that I would sort of say, ‘Okay, living room,’ and we would all kind of go in. I don’t know about fighting. We didn’t start off fighting. I think sometimes fighting for couples is part of who they are…it’s so familiar to them that many couples, that’s their love language.”
“Being able to communicate is key,” Bush Hager concluded.
Travis Kelce Alleges He Never Argues With Taylor Swift
Shields’ comments about Kelce and Swift come after the Happy Gilmore 2 actor went viral for a confession he made about his high-profile relationship.
During the Wednesday, December 3, episode of his "New Heights" podcast, Kelce asked George Clooney about his recent claims that he and his wife, Amal Clooney, have not fought in 10 years.
"I’m not lying. Shall we ask you the same?" the actor declared, reversing the question on the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.
"It’s only been two and a half years, and you’re right. I’ve never got in an argument. Never once," the football star revealed.
Travis' brother and podcast co-host, Jason Kelce, asked the Ocean's Eleven actor for his "secret" to avoiding conflict.
"Neither of us are going to win the argument, so why get in it?" the actor said. "I’m 64 years old, what am I gonna argue about at this point? I met this incredible woman. She’s beautiful and smart and stands for all the most important things that I believe in, and I can’t believe how lucky I am. So what am I gonna fight about?"
Jenna Bush Hager and Brooke Shields Deal With Live Broadcast Issues
At one point during Monday’s episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, a series of unexpected mishaps plagued the co-hosts.
A phone rang in the middle of their conversation, prompting Jenna to question whether mercury was in retrograde. Earlier in the show, Brooke sat down next to her costar in a chair that was lowered close to the ground.
“Something is very wrong…is this the first time in your whole life you’ve ever felt not tall?” Jenna teased. “We’ve never had a chair issue…we’re going to get you a new chair. That was hilarious. I was like, ‘Why am I so much taller?’”