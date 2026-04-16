Victoria Beckham Reacts to Family Feud Months After Being Called 'Controlling' by Son Brooklyn: 'We've Always Tried to Be the Best Parents'
April 16 2026, Published 9:47 a.m. ET
Victoria Beckham has finally spoken out for the first time amid an ongoing feud with her son Brooklyn.
In an interview published Thursday, April 16, the famed British fashion designer had one simple message after being asked the status of family's relationship with her and husband David Beckham's estranged eldest child.
"I think that we've always — we love our children so much," she told Wall Street Journal. "We've always tried to be the best parents that we can be."
'All We've Ever Tried to Do Is Protect Our Children'
"And you know, we've been in the public eye for more than 30 years right now, and all we've ever tried to do is protect our children and love our children. And you know, that's all I really want to say about it," the former Spice Girls singer concluded.
Though the news outlet noted Victoria "does not reply with his name," this is the first the 51-year-old has publicly addressed her family's rift.
- Victoria Beckham Insists Her Family 'Always Shows Up' to 'Support' One Another Despite Rumored Feud With Son Brooklyn
- Victoria Beckham Insists She's a 'Good Mom' and 'Positive Person' as Family Feud With Son Brooklyn and His Wife Nicola Peltz Heats Up
- Victoria Beckham Encourages Her Kids to Have Their Own 'Journeys' Amid Rumored Family Feud
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Brooklyn Beckham Claimed Parents 'Controlled Him for Most of His Life'
Victoria's comments come months after Brooklyn released a shocking statement about his decision to distance himself from the rest of the Beckham brood, calling his parents "controlling."
In a January social media rant, Brooklyn revealed he has zero interest and no plans to reconcile with his A-list parents, accusing David and Victoria of “controlling [him] for most of [his] life.”
More to come...