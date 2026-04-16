or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Victoria Beckham
OK LogoNEWS

Victoria Beckham Reacts to Family Feud Months After Being Called 'Controlling' by Son Brooklyn: 'We've Always Tried to Be the Best Parents'

Photo of David Beckham, Victoria Beckham and Brooklyn Beckham.
Source: MEGA

Victoria Beckham had one simple message while finally addressing her family's feud for the first time.

Profile Image

April 16 2026, Published 9:47 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Victoria Beckham has finally spoken out for the first time amid an ongoing feud with her son Brooklyn.

In an interview published Thursday, April 16, the famed British fashion designer had one simple message after being asked the status of family's relationship with her and husband David Beckham's estranged eldest child.

"I think that we've always — we love our children so much," she told Wall Street Journal. "We've always tried to be the best parents that we can be."

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

'All We've Ever Tried to Do Is Protect Our Children'

Image of Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, Nicola Peltz, have distanced themselves from his famous British family.
Source: MEGA

Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, Nicola Peltz, have distanced themselves from his famous British family.

"And you know, we've been in the public eye for more than 30 years right now, and all we've ever tried to do is protect our children and love our children. And you know, that's all I really want to say about it," the former Spice Girls singer concluded.

Though the news outlet noted Victoria "does not reply with his name," this is the first the 51-year-old has publicly addressed her family's rift.

MORE ON:
Victoria Beckham

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Brooklyn Beckham Claimed Parents 'Controlled Him for Most of His Life'

Victoria's comments come months after Brooklyn released a shocking statement about his decision to distance himself from the rest of the Beckham brood, calling his parents "controlling."

In a January social media rant, Brooklyn revealed he has zero interest and no plans to reconcile with his A-list parents, accusing David and Victoria of “controlling [him] for most of [his] life.”

More to come...

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.