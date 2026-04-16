NEWS Victoria Beckham Reacts to Family Feud Months After Being Called 'Controlling' by Son Brooklyn: 'We've Always Tried to Be the Best Parents' Source: MEGA Victoria Beckham had one simple message while finally addressing her family's feud for the first time. Rebecca Friedman April 16 2026, Published 9:47 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Victoria Beckham has finally spoken out for the first time amid an ongoing feud with her son Brooklyn. In an interview published Thursday, April 16, the famed British fashion designer had one simple message after being asked the status of family's relationship with her and husband David Beckham's estranged eldest child. "I think that we've always — we love our children so much," she told Wall Street Journal. "We've always tried to be the best parents that we can be."

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'All We've Ever Tried to Do Is Protect Our Children'

Source: MEGA Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, Nicola Peltz, have distanced themselves from his famous British family.

"And you know, we've been in the public eye for more than 30 years right now, and all we've ever tried to do is protect our children and love our children. And you know, that's all I really want to say about it," the former Spice Girls singer concluded. Though the news outlet noted Victoria "does not reply with his name," this is the first the 51-year-old has publicly addressed her family's rift.

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Brooklyn Beckham Claimed Parents 'Controlled Him for Most of His Life'