Brooklyn Beckham Posts Hot Photo of Topless Wife Nicola Peltz in Bed as Family Feud Heats Up
Jan. 28 2026, Published 8:29 a.m. ET
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are clearly standing strong together as tensions with the Beckham family continue to simmer.
The eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham took to Instagram to share a series of personal snapshots with his wife, offering fans a glimpse into their life amid the ongoing family drama. Among the images was a striking photo of Nicola topless in bed.
In the intimate snap, the actress kept things natural with no makeup and messy, tousled hair as she cuddled up with her dog. Another photo showed the couple enjoying a cozy dinner date, leaning in for a kiss across the table.
In a separate shot, Nicola appeared again inside the bathroom, still holding the dog as she kissed Brooklyn, who kept it casual in white boxer shorts.
The Lola star also turned up the heat outdoors, stepping out with her pup while wearing a sleek black halter-style midi dress paired with matching slip-on heels.
Naturally, fans flooded the comments section with messages of encouragement and support for the couple.
“Family isn’t everything. A lesson I’ve been learning myself. Stay with your wife she IS YOUR FAMILY,” one follower wrote.
Another chimed in, writing, “Proud of you guys. It takes true courage to break the cycle!”
“Beautiful ❤️❤️,” a third added.
“She is your family, good job speaking up for her 👏,” a fourth commenter exclaimed.
The post comes shortly after a source claimed that David and Victoria would only consider ending the family feud if Nicola is no longer part of Brooklyn’s life.
“The Beckhams have no intention of reconciling with their son unless Nicola is out of the picture,” the insider alleged. “But that’s not an ultimatum he’s going to cave on. Brooklyn has felt more support from his wife in these past three years than from his parents in his entire life.”
Another source close to the Peltz family weighed in, claiming tensions began early on.
“Victoria and Nicola got along in the first few months, but then Victoria started acting like a jealous girlfriend,” the source said. “She seemed so jealous of Nicola.”
However, a Beckham insider pushed back on that narrative.
“Nicola is the one who is jealous of Victoria. She wants to be famous,” the source claimed.
Brooklyn is reportedly feeling “beaten down” after his emotional social media post that publicly called out his parents. In a lengthy Instagram Story shared on Monday, January 19, the 26-year-old addressed the situation head-on.
"I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life,” he wrote.
“For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family. The performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships have been a fixture of the life I was born into,” Brooklyn continued. “Recently, I have seen with my own eyes the lengths that they'll go through to place countless lies in the media, mostly at the expense of innocent people, to preserve their own facade. But I believe the truth always comes out."