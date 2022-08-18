Brooklyn Beckham Shows Off Chef Skills After Coming Under Fire For Crediting $1.2 Million Car To Career

Whether he was trying to prove a point to his haters or simply showing his 14.3 million Instagram followers what he was up to, Beckham's social media post came on the heels of a now-viral video of the model flaunting his red McLaren P1 sports car.

'HE MEANT TO SAY DADDY'S MONEY': BROOKLYN BECKHAM SLAMMED AFTER EXPLAINING THE REASON HE DRIVES $1.2 MILLION CAR IS BECAUSE HE'S A CHEF

While driving around Los Angeles earlier this week, YouTube star Daniel Mac approached Beckham to ask him some questions for his TikTok series, "What Do You Do For A Living?" (Mac is known for going up to people driving lavish cars and asking what they do that allows them to drive around in pricey vehicles.)

Excited to see the social media personality, Beckham exclaimed, "Oh my God, I know you!"