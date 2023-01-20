Brooklyn Beckham Trolled For 'Cosplaying A Different Career Every Week' After Styling Wife Nicole Peltz: 'So Many Icks'
Brooklyn Beckham has added "stylist" to his lengthy list of short-term resume experiences.
In a recent now-viral TikTok video, the 23-year-old provided a detailed review of his wife Nicole Peltz's head-to-toe outfit — except social media users were more focused on Beckham than the brunette bombshell standing beside him.
"I love the little high-waisted jeans and I love like a nice tight shirt," Beckham commentated, as Peltz modeled her lavish look, which featured a leather trench coat, high-heeled black booties, body-shaping black shirt and a pair of classic blue jeans.
"I love the high boots, I think they're very sexy. Little Matrix jacket — I love it," the media personality continued in the comical clip posted to Vogue's TikTok account.
Viewers of the video seemed to find the couple's demeanor rather awkward and uncomfortable, and quickly flocked to the comments section to mock Beckham and his multiple career ventures, as he had a short term photography attempt and once posted a cooking tutorial despite having little to no experience.
"Is this Brooklyn Beckham… the Brooklyn Beckham, chef, photographer, stylist extraordinaire 😱," one individual sarcastically snubbed, while another added, "photographer. Chef. Stylist. Wow…so many careers. So many icks."
"Dude is cosplaying a different career every other week 😅," a third user wrote, as another chimed in, stating, "he’s doing a free trial of everything."
"OMG!! someone please give this boy some guidance or direction 😂😂😂😂," someone begged, as The Hills star Spencer Pratt joined in on the fun, noting, "not just a chef and photographer he also celeb stylist 🔥."
As the mockery continued, other TikTok users began to tear apart Beckham's outfit choice for the 10-second video.
"Dressed like Mark Wahlberg in the 90’s," one individual compared in regard to Victoria and David Beckham's son and the Ted actor.
"His outfit reminds me of Simon Cowell’s early seasons of American Idol," another user joked of his black Champion hooded sweatshirt, baggy blue jeans, basic black sneakers and a baseball cap worn backward on top of his head. "He’s giving electrician after his shift."