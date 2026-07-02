Brooks Nader Flaunts Her Figure in Cheeky Black Swimsuit During Lavish Summer Vacation: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Brooks Nader does it again! The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model turned up the heat, most recently sharing a series of Instagram Story snaps on Tuesday, July 2, showing off her figure as her luxury summer vacation with her sisters continues.

Article continues below advertisement

All Aboard

Source: Brooksnader/instagram Brooks Nader looked amazing in her most recent snap.

Aboard a mega yacht, Brooks took a series of mirror selfies in a flattering black thong one-piece with an open back. She accessorized with a stunning diamond and emerald choker, added a playful pout in black sunglasses, and let her windswept hair fall loose. Brooks and her sisters, Mary Holland, Grace Ann, and Sarah Jane, have been galavanting across Croatia together, doing everything from relaxing on the top deck to skinny dipping under waterfalls.

Article continues below advertisement

Staying Busy

Source: Brooksnader/instagram Brooks Nader and her family are filming the second season of their TV show.

The much-deserved breaks come as the foursome films the second season of their hit reality TV show, Love Thy Nader. The show — which follows the Nader sisters and their parents, Breaux and Holland Greene Nader — was a fast favorite in its first season. Streamed on Freeform and Hulu, it offers viewers an unfiltered glimpse into the close-knit family's lives as they navigate living in New York City. However, that is not the only thing Brooks has on the horizon.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'Baywatch' Babe

Source: MEGA Brooks Nader has been hitting the gym to prepare for her new role.

She is starring in the reboot of Fox's Baywatch, giving fans a preview of her beach-ready body with these most recent snapshots. She is playing Selene, the "sharp-tongued captain of the Zuma beach lifeguards," says her character description. An insider told Page Six in March that Brooks has been putting in serious work to wear the show's famous red one-piece, saying, “She’s been religiously training for the last few weeks." The insider added that she also has a personal trainer who has been putting her through strength training.

'The Cast Have a Great, Great Bond'

Source: Brooksnader/instagram Brooks Nader said the 'Baywatch' cast has a great bond.