Brooks Nader Flaunts Her Figure in Cheeky Black Swimsuit During Lavish Summer Vacation: Photos
July 2 2026, Published 12:24 p.m. ET
Brooks Nader does it again!
The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model turned up the heat, most recently sharing a series of Instagram Story snaps on Tuesday, July 2, showing off her figure as her luxury summer vacation with her sisters continues.
All Aboard
Aboard a mega yacht, Brooks took a series of mirror selfies in a flattering black thong one-piece with an open back. She accessorized with a stunning diamond and emerald choker, added a playful pout in black sunglasses, and let her windswept hair fall loose.
Brooks and her sisters, Mary Holland, Grace Ann, and Sarah Jane, have been galavanting across Croatia together, doing everything from relaxing on the top deck to skinny dipping under waterfalls.
Staying Busy
The much-deserved breaks come as the foursome films the second season of their hit reality TV show, Love Thy Nader.
The show — which follows the Nader sisters and their parents, Breaux and Holland Greene Nader — was a fast favorite in its first season. Streamed on Freeform and Hulu, it offers viewers an unfiltered glimpse into the close-knit family's lives as they navigate living in New York City.
However, that is not the only thing Brooks has on the horizon.
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'Baywatch' Babe
She is starring in the reboot of Fox's Baywatch, giving fans a preview of her beach-ready body with these most recent snapshots. She is playing Selene, the "sharp-tongued captain of the Zuma beach lifeguards," says her character description.
An insider told Page Six in March that Brooks has been putting in serious work to wear the show's famous red one-piece, saying, “She’s been religiously training for the last few weeks." The insider added that she also has a personal trainer who has been putting her through strength training.
'The Cast Have a Great, Great Bond'
The revival, which also features familiar names such as Livvy Dunne, Shay Mitchell, Hassie Harrison, Jessica Belkin and Noah Beck, is slated to premiere as part of Fox's 2027 lineup.
Brooks told People back in May, "I think all the ladies and the males of the cast have a great, great bond and an amazing workflow together. The girls and I are all so close. Shay, Hassie and I are like a little trio, and we love being together. So it's easy to get along with these girls. Livvy, I've known forever from Sports Illustrated. Jess is incredibly talented and so sweet. So it's like a little sorority."
Until then, it looks like Brooks' vacation photos will keep doing double duty, equal parts summer content and a preview of the Baywatch body she's been working on.