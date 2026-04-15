Brooks Nader Jokes About Past Nip Slips While Accepting Breakthrough Fashion Talent Award: 'Nobody’s Perfect'
April 15 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
Brooks Nader is known for her sultry style, which sometimes comes with revealing wardrobe mishaps.
The model accepted the Breakthrough Fashion Talent Award at The Daily Front Row’s 10th annual Fashion Awards in Los Angeles on Tuesday, April 14.
When asked at the event about her past nip slips, Nader, 29, wasn’t shy to admit she’s suffered a few.
“You said it, not me! This is true. I have been known to have a nip slip every now and then,” she laughed. “That’s why it’s so shocking I’m getting this award, but I’m honored.”
Nader acknowledged “you don’t have to be perfect” to win something.
“Hannah Montana said it best: ‘Nobody’s perfect,’” she teased, noting she feels “most beautiful” in “imperfect moments.”
“People are like, ‘That happened to me too,’ because it just shows you that we’re all human, and it can happen to anyone,” the reality star continued.
This is not the first time Nader has acknowledged her nip slips.
“I have so many,” she dished at an Alice + Olivia event in November 2025.
However, the Love Thy Nader star said she does not expose her nipples on purpose.
“Whenever the actual areola is popping out, it’s not intentional,” she insisted. “I swear, you have to believe me. I am baffled. I think it’s like a curse, I don’t know.”
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What Did Brooks Nader Wear to the Awards Show?
Nader flaunted her signature racy wardrobe at the show in a 1997 archival, bedazzled Halston gown. The strapless, cleavage-baring design glistened on the red carpet as she posed for photos solo and with siblings Sarah Jane and Mary Holland.
Brooks Nader Spills Her Weight-Loss Secrets
The blonde beauty, who frequently flaunts her physique online and at events, recently revealed she underwent liposuction.
“I probably shouldn't say this, but I'm just going to say it,” Nader told People at the Clarins Night of Extra event in Los Angeles on March 20. “I had liposuction years ago, and I forever regret it because I just didn't need it. I feel like it created dimples and ripples and things.”
“We just got to do less with all that and be healthy,” she added.
On the other hand, Nader previously admitted she has no issue using a GLP-1 to lose weight.
“If I didn’t get a job, I would say to [my old agency], ‘Can we get feedback from the client?’” she spilled to Bustle in a November 2025 interview. “The direct feedback was I needed to lose 30 pounds. I didn’t shed one tear over it. I don’t feel bad for myself. I just say, ‘The facts are they want me to lose weight. How can I achieve that?’”