Brooks Nader Jokes About Past Nip Slips While Accepting Breakthrough Fashion Talent Award: 'Nobody’s Perfect'

Article continues below advertisement

Brooks Nader is known for her sultry style, which sometimes comes with revealing wardrobe mishaps. The model accepted the Breakthrough Fashion Talent Award at The Daily Front Row’s 10th annual Fashion Awards in Los Angeles on Tuesday, April 14. When asked at the event about her past nip slips, Nader, 29, wasn’t shy to admit she’s suffered a few.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Brooks Nader won the Breakthrough Fashion Award.

“You said it, not me! This is true. I have been known to have a nip slip every now and then,” she laughed. “That’s why it’s so shocking I’m getting this award, but I’m honored.” Nader acknowledged “you don’t have to be perfect” to win something. “Hannah Montana said it best: ‘Nobody’s perfect,’” she teased, noting she feels “most beautiful” in “imperfect moments.” “People are like, ‘That happened to me too,’ because it just shows you that we’re all human, and it can happen to anyone,” the reality star continued.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Brooks Nader walked the red carpet with her sisters.

This is not the first time Nader has acknowledged her nip slips. “I have so many,” she dished at an Alice + Olivia event in November 2025. However, the Love Thy Nader star said she does not expose her nipples on purpose. “Whenever the actual areola is popping out, it’s not intentional,” she insisted. “I swear, you have to believe me. I am baffled. I think it’s like a curse, I don’t know.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

What Did Brooks Nader Wear to the Awards Show?

Source: MEGA Brooks Nader previously used a GLP-1 to lose weight.

Nader flaunted her signature racy wardrobe at the show in a 1997 archival, bedazzled Halston gown. The strapless, cleavage-baring design glistened on the red carpet as she posed for photos solo and with siblings Sarah Jane and Mary Holland.

Brooks Nader Spills Her Weight-Loss Secrets

Source: MEGA Brooks Nader admitted she regrets getting liposuction.