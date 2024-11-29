Brooks Nader's Secret Revealed: Model Admits She Dropped 20 Pounds After Using Weight-Loss Drug Ozempic
It looks like Brooks Nader wasn’t actually hitting the gym to get the body of her dreams.
On Thursday, November 28, the model, 27, revealed in a silly Thanksgiving TikTok with her sisters that she used weight-loss drug Ozempic to drop 20 pounds.
In the clip, Nader pretended to be a “suspect,” running away as her sibling shouted her secrets to the world.
“Suspect randomly lost 20 pounds, says it’s from working out, but she got on Ozempic,” her sister stated, causing Nader to cover her mouth in shock and giggle.
More confidential facts about Nader were revealed throughout the clip, as in one snippet, details of the Dancing With the Stars alum’s love life were spilled.
“Suspect claims to have a completely full roster, but the same guy comes over every night,” someone said as Nader jogged away from the camera.
It was not revealed who the mystery man in question was, however, Nader and her Dancing With the Stars partner Gleb Savchenko have had an on-again, off-again romance since they met. Despite Season 33 of the show coming to an end, the duo is still spending time together.
In a recent interview with Extra, Savchenko talked about his palpable chemistry with Nader.
“You can't deny it — it's a fact. It's there, yeah, that's for sure,” the choreographer, 41, shared. “Listen, we're just having fun, we're living life, we're doing us, and we're just having a lot of fun.”
Though the couple had a very public split, they spent Thanksgiving together.
“I am hosting at my house, and all my sisters are going to be there. No one's cooking, Raising Cane’s — this isn't an ad — but they will be involved. I'm ordering everything. I'm not cooking anything,” Nader said of her upcoming celebration.
“I will be there, yeah, Thanksgiving," Savchenko said of the get-together. "Of course! Of course, I'll be there. It's all about the family.”
According to social media, Savchenko was also a part of Nader’s pre-Thanksgiving celebration.
On Thursday, November 28, the dance pro reposted clips of himself and Nader from the event at her home the day prior.
“Next season of White Lotus right here,” the post was captioned, referencing the HBO show where characters stay at a stunning resort.
Nader’s sister Mary also shared footage from the night, which showed her sister and the hunk performing a dance for the family as a chef cooked in front of them.
“Making @brooksnader & @glebsavchenko do an interpretive dance to eat,” Mary penned alongside the image.