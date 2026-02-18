or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Brooks Nader
OK LogoNEWS

Brooks Nader Nearly Frees the Nipple in Racy Black Dress During Birthday Festivities: Photo

brooks nader racy black dress birthday photo
Source: MEGA; @brooksnader/Instagram

Brooks Nader stunned in a daring black lace dress during her 29th birthday celebration in St. Barts.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 18 2026, Updated 1:47 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Brooks Nader definitely understood the assignment for her birthday celebration.

The model had all eyes on her after posting a jaw-dropping mirror selfie in a daring black dress that showed off her fearless fashion sense. The curve-hugging number featured intricate lace details and bold side cutouts that highlighted her toned frame from every angle.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Brooks Nader wore a daring black lace dress.
Source: @brooksnader/Instagram

Brooks Nader wore a daring black lace dress.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

The plunging neckline and sheer lace panels gave the outfit a high-fashion, ultra-glam feel — and nearly caused a serious wardrobe slip thanks to the delicate fabric and barely-there design.

Snapping the photo from the side in what looked like a sleek bathroom, Nader confidently showed off the dress’ dramatic silhouette. Her long blonde hair was styled pin-straight and swept over one shoulder, while layered jewelry added just the right amount of sparkle to the all-black look.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @brooksnader/Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, the birthday girl rang in 29 in serious style during what appeared to be a dreamy yacht getaway in St. Barts.

In one standout moment, she stunned in a low-cut brown one-piece swimsuit that perfectly showcased her fit figure. The deep neckline and subtle cutouts added a bold touch, while the streamlined shape kept things elegant and chic.

Article continues below advertisement

With the ocean shimmering behind her, Nader accessorized with oversized black sunglasses and stacked gold statement necklaces. Her blonde waves fell softly over her shoulders as she posed in front of sunlit windows. The entire vibe looked like it belonged on a luxury travel postcard.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The dress nearly caused a wardrobe malfunction.
Source: @brooksnader/Instagram

The dress nearly caused a wardrobe malfunction.

Article continues below advertisement

In one playful snap, she held up a brown heart graphic that read, “Made it out alive,” hinting that the trip came with a little chaos. Behind her, crystal-blue water and lush green hills created the ultimate tropical backdrop.

Turns out, the celebration didn’t start off so smoothly. On her way to the island, the TV personality was hit with a brutal case of food poisoning. Her younger sister Sarah Jane Nader reposted photos of Brooks wrapped in a blanket and lying on the floor while family members hovered nearby.

MORE ON:
Brooks Nader

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

“Very touch and go,” Sarah Jane wrote. “Food poisoning: 1. Brooksie: 0.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Brooks Nader celebrated her 29th birthday in St. Barts.
Source: @brooksnader/Instagram

Brooks Nader celebrated her 29th birthday in St. Barts.

Article continues below advertisement

In another photo, her father, Breaux Nader, was seen helping her sip a drink as relatives looked on.

“The things Breaux Nader has to deal with smh,” Sarah Jane joked.

Article continues below advertisement

After landing, Brooks even shared a snap showing an ambulance waiting on the runway.

Still, she kept her sense of humor. “If you don’t get picked up in an ambulance when you land, are you even having fun???” she quipped.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The reality star suffered from food poisoning during her trip.
Source: @brooksnader/Instagram

The reality star suffered from food poisoning during her trip.

The image also included a cup labeled “Twenty Fine” in honor of her 29th birthday. Sarah Jane later edited the photo, teasing that her sister was actually “Twenty NOT Fine.”

Thankfully, the scary start didn’t ruin the trip. Just hours later, Brooks posted a glowing selfie from a yacht, looking fully recovered. The Love Thy Nader star quickly jumped back into party mode, tubing with her sisters and celebrating at a beach club like nothing ever happened.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.