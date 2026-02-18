Brooks Nader Nearly Frees the Nipple in Racy Black Dress During Birthday Festivities: Photo

Article continues below advertisement

Brooks Nader definitely understood the assignment for her birthday celebration. The model had all eyes on her after posting a jaw-dropping mirror selfie in a daring black dress that showed off her fearless fashion sense. The curve-hugging number featured intricate lace details and bold side cutouts that highlighted her toned frame from every angle.

Source: @brooksnader/Instagram Brooks Nader wore a daring black lace dress.

The plunging neckline and sheer lace panels gave the outfit a high-fashion, ultra-glam feel — and nearly caused a serious wardrobe slip thanks to the delicate fabric and barely-there design. Snapping the photo from the side in what looked like a sleek bathroom, Nader confidently showed off the dress’ dramatic silhouette. Her long blonde hair was styled pin-straight and swept over one shoulder, while layered jewelry added just the right amount of sparkle to the all-black look.

As OK! previously reported, the birthday girl rang in 29 in serious style during what appeared to be a dreamy yacht getaway in St. Barts. In one standout moment, she stunned in a low-cut brown one-piece swimsuit that perfectly showcased her fit figure. The deep neckline and subtle cutouts added a bold touch, while the streamlined shape kept things elegant and chic.

With the ocean shimmering behind her, Nader accessorized with oversized black sunglasses and stacked gold statement necklaces. Her blonde waves fell softly over her shoulders as she posed in front of sunlit windows. The entire vibe looked like it belonged on a luxury travel postcard.

Source: @brooksnader/Instagram The dress nearly caused a wardrobe malfunction.

In one playful snap, she held up a brown heart graphic that read, “Made it out alive,” hinting that the trip came with a little chaos. Behind her, crystal-blue water and lush green hills created the ultimate tropical backdrop. Turns out, the celebration didn’t start off so smoothly. On her way to the island, the TV personality was hit with a brutal case of food poisoning. Her younger sister Sarah Jane Nader reposted photos of Brooks wrapped in a blanket and lying on the floor while family members hovered nearby.

“Very touch and go,” Sarah Jane wrote. “Food poisoning: 1. Brooksie: 0.”

Source: @brooksnader/Instagram Brooks Nader celebrated her 29th birthday in St. Barts.

In another photo, her father, Breaux Nader, was seen helping her sip a drink as relatives looked on. “The things Breaux Nader has to deal with smh,” Sarah Jane joked.

After landing, Brooks even shared a snap showing an ambulance waiting on the runway. Still, she kept her sense of humor. “If you don’t get picked up in an ambulance when you land, are you even having fun???” she quipped.

Source: @brooksnader/Instagram The reality star suffered from food poisoning during her trip.